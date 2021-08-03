Hill to Hall July 26–30

July 26: Portland City Council moves forward with plan to remove the houseless population from Laurelhurst Park. The eviction is led by the Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program (HUCIRP). HUCIRP posted 72-hour eviction warnings around the camp on July 26. The HUCIRP is a municipal group established not to solve houselessness, but to create “service navigation opportunities” for unhoused individuals. The HUCIRP’s recent plan came after rumors that a firearm was found in the camp, which has been disputed by residents of the camp and considered false by Stop the Sweeps PDX, a group dedicated to stopping these types of evictions.