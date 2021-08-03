Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Hill to Hall July 26–30

By in Hill to Hall News
psuvanguard.com
 2 days ago

July 26: Portland City Council moves forward with plan to remove the houseless population from Laurelhurst Park. The eviction is led by the Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program (HUCIRP). HUCIRP posted 72-hour eviction warnings around the camp on July 26. The HUCIRP is a municipal group established not to solve houselessness, but to create “service navigation opportunities” for unhoused individuals. The HUCIRP’s recent plan came after rumors that a firearm was found in the camp, which has been disputed by residents of the camp and considered false by Stop the Sweeps PDX, a group dedicated to stopping these types of evictions.

psuvanguard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Land Use#Camping#Hill#Portland City Council#Hucirp#Unhoused#Zenith Energy#Lucs#Portland General Electric#Trimet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy