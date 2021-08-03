Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

5 Things You Might Not Know About Pedro Munhoz

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Pedro Munhoz has mixed martial arts royalty in his crosshairs. The American Top Team standout will toe the line against former Ultimate...

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Johns
Person
Frankie Edgar
Person
Bryan Caraway
Person
Jimmie Rivera
Person
Pedro Munhoz
Person
Aljamain Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Espn#American#Wec#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 card: Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz full fight preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz will collide this weekend (Sat., July 31, 2021) at UFC 265 from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Consider me among the analysts who thought Aldo’s move to 135 pounds was a poor decision, but the 34-year-old Brazilian quickly...
UFCSherdog

Jose Aldo Targets Late 2021 Meeting with T.J. Dillashaw After UFC 265 Triumph

After a rough beginning, Jose Aldo has found his stride in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s bantamweight division. The former UFC and WEC featherweight champion earned his second consecutive triumph at 135 pounds, as he showcased his skilled hands in a three-round verdict against Pedro Munhoz in the UFC 265 co-main event at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night. The Nova Uniao star moved to the new weight class in late 2019 and began his bantamweight tenure with losses to Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane full betting odds

UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane full betting odds. UFC 265 goes down on Saturday, Aug. 7 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event is headlined by Houston’s own Derrick Lewis, as he takes on Ciryl Gane for the UFC interim heavyweight championship. Gane is 6-0 since...
UFCSherdog

By The Numbers: Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. They are central figures in perhaps the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s most talent-rich division, and as such, their showdown takes on added significance.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 predictions, preview, and analysis

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will crown an interim heavyweight titleholder when top contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane go to war in the UFC 265 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, a colossal clash that was expected to be anchored by the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.
UFCtheScore

Aldo shuts out Munhoz in UFC 265 co-main event

Jose Aldo is the gift that keeps on giving. The former featherweight champion defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) in the UFC 265 bantamweight co-main event Saturday in Houston. Aldo is now riding the first winning streak of his 135-pound career, as he entered the pay-per-view card...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 results: Jose Aldo - almost 35 - continues to thrive, blanks Pedro Munhoz

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, looked to continue his surprising Bantamweight run at UFC 265 tonight (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) in Houston, Texas, taking on fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event. Aldo was just 1-2 at 135...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals UFC Star ‘Is Broke’

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Dana White and the issue with fighter pay for UFC stars remains one of the most controversial and...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Exposed For ‘Cheating’ At UFC 265

Derrick Lewis is most definitely one of the top stars in all of the UFC, as he has had a solid career in the Heavyweight division in the UFC. A UFC woman also recently leaked Derric Lewis’ dressing room video. Derrick Lewis squared off against Ciryl Gane in the main...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Calls for investigation into World Boxing Association after another shocker

Once again, WBN is sad to report the goings-on of a sanctioning body hitting the headlines. The World Boxing Association is taking heavy fire. After Gabriel Maestre won a disgusting decision of Mykal Fox, an opponent who won most of the rounds and dropped the ex-amateur star, there are since calls for an official investigation into the WBA.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

ESPN’s Mark Jones now mocks a ‘MAGA’ fighter’s broken jaw

Mark Jones, one of the most promoted play-by-play commentators on ESPN, is again mocking people’s injuries because of their political beliefs. Last night, Jones began liking random tweets from accounts with under 200 followers because they made fun of UFC fighter Colby Covington for suffering a broken jaw in a fight over a year ago. Jones is not some UFC fan who has gotten wrapped up in the brutality and art of the sport. Jones is cheering Covington’s facial damage because Covington has previously expressed support for Donald Trump.
UFCSherdog

Video: UFC 265 ‘Embedded’ Episode 6

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. On Episode 6 of UFC 265 “Embedded,” headliners Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane look deep into each others' eyes on the eve of combat.
UFCSherdog

UFC 265 ‘Lewis vs. Gane’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Ciryl Gane (247) Jose Aldo (136) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135) Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Vicente Luque (170) Angela Hill (115) vs. Tecia Torres (115) Casey Kenney (136) vs. Yadong Song (135.5) Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Bobby Green (156) Vince Morales (136) vs. Drako Rodriguez (136) Ed...
UFCSherdog

Foot Infection Forces Sean Brady Out of UFC on ESPN 30 Matchup vs. Kevin Lee

For the second time, a proposed welterweight clash between Sean Brady and Kevin Lee has been canceled. Brady announced via Instagram that a foot infection has forced him to pull out of the UFC on ESPN 30 bout on Aug. 28. It’s unclear if Lee will remain on the card against a replacement opponent. MMAjunkie.com was first to report the news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy