Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville Has Highest Weekly COVID Case Count In Six Months

By Breya Jones
Posted by 
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05H8Ty_0bGgbrGQ00 Louisville has seen its highest COVID case count since February.

Health officials attribute the surge to the delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus.

“We added 1,230 new cases last week. This is the highest weekly case count we’ve seen in 6 months,” said Assistant Director for the Department of Public Health and Wellness Connie Mendel at a press conference Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the more transmissible version of COVID-19 accounted for 1% cases nationwide in May. Now it accounts for more than 82% of cases.

A few weeks ago, Louisville was in the yellow status on the city’s color coded warning map, and officials warned the city would reach orange status soon.

Now, two weeks later, officials are predicting another escalation.

“We are currently in the orange, which is considered accelerated spread. However, we’re quickly approaching that critical spread level, red,” said Mendel.

Contact tracing shows people are reporting COVID after traveling, attending social events and visiting healthcare facilities.

Both Mendel and Dr. Mark Burns, an infectious disease specialist, urged folks to get vaccinated and wear masks, during the press conference.

Burns downplayed unvaccinated people’s concerns around breakthrough cases, when a person contracts COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

“If you look at it in proportion to the number of people vaccinated, which is 164 million people, this equates to about 0.8% of the people who are fully vaccinated that are having breakthrough cases,” said Burns.

Another concern many vaccine-hesitant people have is the lack of full FDA approval. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have emergency use authorization . The vaccines went through rigorous testing, but were able to skip the longer, formal FDA process in order to get to the public faster.

Burns stated there’s a certain window of time that has to pass before a new medicine or vaccine can be approved.

Burns also spoke to the lack of FDA approval for vaccines for children under 12. He believes that dosage is the main issue holding up that process and that the agency will sort it out by the winter.

As school goes back in session, he recommends masking, a safe distance between students and frequent hand washing, no matter vaccination status.

Health officials continually stated COVID-19 is not over, a sentiment Mayor Greg Fischer echoed.

“One of the phrases I’ve used repeatedly is that we have got to be really humble to this virus. It’s not done with us and a lot of people think they’re done with it,” said Fischer. “It’s job is to keep coming after us and obviously it’s doing that.”

Louisville COVID-19 dashboard provides updates on COVID-19 cases and vaccination numbers. Resources about testing and vaccinations can be found on the Louisville COVID-19 Resource Center page.

Comments / 3

WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Louisville, KY
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid#Covid#Moderna And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Thousands In Louisville Face Eviction; Utility Shut-offs

New cases of the Delta variant are on the rise in Louisville, so residents qualify for newly issued federal eviction protections. As of this week, landlords have initiated the eviction process against thousands of tenants. They will remain at risk of losing their homes unless they have proper access to preventative resources and information.  The […]
Jefferson County, KYPosted by
WFPL

Jefferson County Board Of Education Requires Universal Masking For Fall

All students and staff in Jefferson County Public Schools will be required to wear a mask indoors in the fall, whether they’re vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the universal masking recommendation from JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio in a unanimous vote at its meeting Tuesday night. District 5 board […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

As Delta Spreads, Beshear Urges, But Doesn’t Mandate, Masks In School

With weeks to go before the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, state officials say the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a quintupling of new cases since the beginning of July, mostly among unvaccinated people. Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear took to the podium with state education leaders to urge school […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

New Initiative Focused On Equity In The Arts Launches In Louisville

Louisville-area artists could get a boost to their professional lives with the help of a new program focused on equity in the creative sector.  The effort is via Lodgic Everyday Community, a nonprofit business that runs coworking, childcare, food and beverage, and event and office space services. Lodgic is new to the city and hosted […]

Comments / 3

Community Policy