Kalamazoo County recommending masks in schools
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is recommending all residents wear a mask while indoors in public, as well as in schools. The recommendation from the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department comes after the Center for Disease Control and Preventions recommended all teachers, staff and students wear masks at K-12 schools. The CDC also recommended everyone wear masks indoors while in public in places of substantial level of coronavirus transmission.www.woodtv.com
