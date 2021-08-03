Cancel
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County recommending masks in schools

By Whitney Burney
WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is recommending all residents wear a mask while indoors in public, as well as in schools. The recommendation from the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department comes after the Center for Disease Control and Preventions recommended all teachers, staff and students wear masks at K-12 schools. The CDC also recommended everyone wear masks indoors while in public in places of substantial level of coronavirus transmission.

