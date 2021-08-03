New York Yankees: Luis Gil to make major league debut tonight
The New York Yankees entered the day today with a big decision to make. Pitching ace Gerrit Cole was put on the Covid list after testing positive for the virus. He was to start tonight’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. During the game last night, it was mentioned that Nestor Cortes Jr. would most likely get the start. But late last night, the Yankees called up prospect Luis Gil to make his major league debut.empiresportsmedia.com
