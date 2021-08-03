New York Yankees: Luis Gil to make major league debut tonight

It very much feels like the Yankees are running in place all year. Even when they get a real spark — Anthony Rizzo certainly provided one in his terrific debut series against the Marlins — they can’t keep any momentum going, and that came through in last night’s loss to the Orioles. With no Gerrit Cole going, the team will turn to Luis Gil, making his MLB debut, to try to be the next guy to spark something in this monochromatic season.