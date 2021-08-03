August Arts: Ingeborg Gerdes work celebrated at Blue Sky

First Thursday openings are featured at Gallery 114, Russo Lee Gallery, Elizabeth Leach Gallery and elsewhere.

The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings in the first edition of each month, coinciding with First Thursday (Aug. 5). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations. Please check individual websites for info.

• Reminder: PDX Contemporary Art, 925 N.W. Flanders St., presents the group exhibition "Walking," with works by 32 artists, through Aug. 28. It's a visual representation of the practices involving walking and documents journeys taken afoot. For more: www.pdxcontemporaryart.com.

• Gallery 114, 1100 N.W. Glisan St., presents "Hagiography" by painter Jeff Leake Aug. 5-27. It examines our cultural ideals through images of revered historical figures in often anti-heroic, ironic juxtapositions. For more: www.gallery114pdx.com.

• At Russo Lee Gallery, 805 N.W 21st Ave., it'll be the works of Ko Kirk Yamahira and Brenda Mallory, Aug. 5-28. For more: www.russoleegallery.com.

• Blue Sky Gallery, 122 N.W. Eighth Ave., is presenting a special memorial exhibition for acclaimed photographer Ingeborg Gerdes (German-American, 1938-2020), called "Out West." It includes several of her series spanning a 50-year period, and it shows Aug. 5-28. For more: www.blueskygallery.org.

• Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 N.W. Ninth Ave., will show exhibitions by Dinh Q. Le ("Monuments and Memorials," photo-weavings) and Lonnie Holley ("The Influence of Images," new works on paper), Aug. 5-Oct. 2. For more: www.elizabethleach.com.

• The annual La Strada dei Pastelli Chalk Art Festival will be held Aug. 13-14 in a five-block stretch of Southwest First Avenue in Beaverton. This year's festival is being hosted in collaboration with the Beaverton Night Market. For more: www.2d4d.org/la-strada.

• Reminder: Portland Art Museum, 1219 S.W. Park Ave., offers free admission on First Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., www.portlandartmuseum.org.

• For information on galleries: First Thursday, www.firstthursdayportland.com; Portland Art Dealers Association, www.padaoregon.org.