Two years ago today a man drove hundreds of miles across Texas to murder people he didn't know. He did that because he believed the rhetoric of GOP elected officials who told him that the border between Texas and Mexico was being overrun and invaded by immigrants from Mexico and Central America. The calm of the Cielo Vista Walmart filled with peopled doing some Saturday morning back to school shopping was shattered by the sound of gunfire. 23 people ultimately died in the aftermath of that attack and more than 20 more were wounded.