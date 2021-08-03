Cancel
MLB

New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Tuesday night lineups; Luis Gil to debut

New Jersey Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play the middle game of their three-game series on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally. New York:Yankees lose another...

www.njherald.com

Related
MLBNew York Post

Yankees demolish O’s in Luis Gil’s dominant MLB debut

A night after resembling the pre-trade deadline Yankees, the upgraded version offered a proper introduction to Yankee Stadium. Coming off a dismal loss and the news of two starting pitchers testing positive for COVID-19, the Yankees dusted themselves and enjoyed a laugher, crushing the Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night in The Bronx.
MLBwcn247.com

Gil throws 6 scoreless in MLB debut, Yankees rout Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1. Gil started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list before the game after testing positive for the virus Monday. The 23-year-old right-hander did a good impression of the Yankees ace, allowing just four singles. He struck out six and walked only one. Gil was just the eighth Yankees pitcher to throw six or more scoreless innings in his major league debut and the first since Sam Militello in 1992.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Wins debut, returns to minors

Gil (1-0) was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after earning the win Tuesday versus the Orioles. He gave up four hits with six strikeouts and a walk across six scoreless innings. The 23-year-old was pressed into his major-league debut after Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19, and the young righty delivered...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Named Tuesday's starter

The Yankees announced Gil has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, David Lennon of Newsday reports. When he met with the media Monday, manager Aaron Boone said that he was leaning toward having Nestor Cortes make a spot start Tuesday in place of Gerrit Cole, who tested positive for COVID-19. After further consideration, the Yankees will instead turn to one of their top pitching prospects in Gil to fill the rotation opening. Since being promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A in mid-June, Gil hasn't been overly successful over seven starts (5.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 37:23 K:BB in 29.1 innings), so the 23-year-old right-hander may have a short leash in his MLB debut. How he fares against Baltimore will likely dictate whether or not he gets the ball again when Cole's next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday in Seattle.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: What fans need to know about top prospect Luis Gil

Mar 1, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees Luis Gil (81) poses during media day at Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: MLB Photos via USA Today Sports. Fresh off winning Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week on July 26, New York Yankees top pitching prospect Luis Gil was absolutely shelled in his next outing on July 27. He saw his ERA balloon from 4.03 to 5.64 after that.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Call-up appears imminent

Gil's recent social media activity suggests that he was informed Monday that the Yankees intend to call him up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. The Yankees have yet to confirm Gil's promotion, but the club will have an opening on the active roster when Gerrit...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Likely to return for weekend start

The Yankees are expected to call up Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make a second turn through the rotation Sunday versus the Mariners, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Summoned from Triple-A on Tuesday in response to Gerrit Cole's (illness) move to the COVID-19 injured list, Gil turned in a...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees to call up top pitching prospect Luis Gil

The Yankees were dealt a blow last night when they learned that Gerrit Cole had tested positive for COVID-19, and that third baseman Gio Urshela would be heading to the injured list with a hamstring strain. It is not known at this time how long the Yankees will be without their ace (Nestor Cortes Jr. will start in Cole’s place tonight), but in the meantime, they’ve brought up perhaps the ace of the future: right-hander Luis Gil. The club has not announced anything, but the news has been confirmed by minor league writer Mike Ashmore.
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Yankees' offense pours it on while Luis Gil shines in debut vs. Orioles

NEW YORK — The Yankees made two big splashes at the trade deadline to bolster what was already one of baseball's most fearsome offenses. The monstrous bats of the Yankees' starting nine showed its teeth on Tuesday night, putting up nine runs in the first four innings before setting a season-high in runs scored.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 13, Orioles 1: The Luis Gil show

There was no cat loose on the field, but just about everything else went right for the Yankees tonight. After just a dreadful loss yesterday, New York clubbed the ball, had a brilliant start, and the team won the second game of this series, 13-1. Hell, even Tyler Wade had an RBI double.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees rookie Luis Gil comes up big in toughest of spots

Envision the ideal scenario to unroll a prospect into the major leagues: Low-pressure, low-profile, on a high note. Luis Gil came aboard via the completely opposite route. He thrived anyway. As Gerrit Cole’s COVID replacement, coming off a poor outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and asked to erase the stench of...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Luis Gil Flummoxes Orioles In Stellar Debut

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. With the Yankees dealing with yet another COVID-19 outbreak, rookie right-hander Luis...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Luis Gil shines in his Major League debut, Yankees win 13-1

After losing game one to the Baltimore Orioles and finding that ace Gerrit Cole tested positive for the coronavirus, another blow beset the Yankees with a second Yankee starter testing positive Jordan Montgomery has now been named as the newest addition to the Covid list. Pitching tonight for the Yankees was Luis Gil (Heel) in his major league debut. The Yankees needed to win this game tonight to have any chance at taking the series from the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees blew out the Orioles 13-1.
MLBchatsports.com

Breaking down Luis Gil’s MLB debut against the Orioles

When Gerrit Cole was scratched from his Tuesday start after testing positive for COVID-19, prospects for a Yankee win that night looked understandably bleak. They were just coming off a 7-1 embarrassment in the first game of their series against the Orioles, and now without their ace, fears of a home series loss at the hands of the AL East cellar dwellers crept in. That is, until Luis Gil delivered his first pitch in a big league uniform.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankee Player Profiles: Luis Gil, what will his future be?

All of the recent New York Yankees Covid encounters have caused the Yankees to do things they might not have done otherwise. Bringing up Luis Gil early was one of those moves. “It was needed,” Boone said. “We’re expecting Gerrit Cole to be going tonight, and that’s tough news to get when your ace goes down, and you’re wondering how — forget replace him — but how you’re going to cover those innings.”
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman placed on IL with elbow inflammation

NEW YORK – Aroldis Chapman has become the latest Yankee to wind up on the injured list. On Saturday, the Yankees placed the All-Star closer on the 10-day IL with left elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to Friday. Chapman has a 3.63 ERA this season while going 23-for-27 in...

