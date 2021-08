A month ago, FC Cincinnati had real momentum entering the first Hell Is Real derby of 2021. The Orange and Blue had racked up eight out of a possible nine points on a three-match, eight-day road trip. To paraphrase Reds’ infielder Eugenio Suarez, vibes were good—and they even improved after FCC went up 2-0 and Columbus went down a man in the 42nd minute in the first half. FC Cincinnati fans know the rest of the story: Columbus controlled the second half despite playing with 10 men, and a disappointing 2-2 draw was the result.