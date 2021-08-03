Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Amgen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 2 days ago

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) _ Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $464 million. The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.38 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...

