Hampton, VA

Kickball tournament in Hampton looks to boost police relations with community

By Lisa Vernon Sparks, Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfW2W_0bGgZxYW00
Children from the Boys and Girls Club on Shell Road play a scrimmage match with the Hampton police in a practice ahead of "Kickin’ it in the Community," an event taking place Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Sgt. R.C. Williams/Hampton Polic

Come Saturday, the Hampton police and the Newport News fire and police departments will go toe-to-toe against each other, with added muscle from local teens with the Boys and Girls Clubs.

The event is called the Kickin’ it in the Community, an afternoon kickball tournament, with all the trappings of a festival — food, fun, community resources and raffles — in a safe environment for law enforcement and youth to interact, organizers said.

In all, four teams, including one from the Hampton commonwealth’s attorney office, with 18 players each, along with youth ranging in age from 8 to 16 years will play a few games, battle for the top score and bragging rights.

“(Hampton police) sees partnering with the community to put on events like this (as) very important to building rapport and relationship with the youth and adults involved,” Hampton spokesman Cpl. Ernest Williams said in an email.

Hampton police is partnering with Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and local business owner Giuseppe Giaimo of Giaimo Management, which owns several McDonalds in Hampton and Newport News. It’s the first time, but organizers see potential for future gatherings, to hopefully “contribute to productive dialogue and soliciting effective solutions,” spokeswoman Gabriella Hayes said.

The tournament takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Briarfield Park, 1560 Briarfield Rd. in Hampton and is free and open to the public.

Lisa Vernon Sparks, 757-247-4832, lvernonsparks@dailypress.com

