Drier, less humid into mid-week

A slow-moving frontal boundary remains draped across the area.

That has led to another healthy scattering of showers and a few thunderstorms out there on our Tuesday.

With plenty of cloud cover in place, temperatures have remained in the 80s.

Any leftover shower activity will start to come to an end later this evening.

Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 70s by Wednesday morning.

The front will push far enough offshore on Wednesday to allow for drier air to begin filtering into the region.

As a result, expect fair to partly cloudy skies throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

Bradley HRRR Model

It'll be a little less humid as well with winds generally out of the northeast.

The heat index will settle into the lower 90s... which is actually going to be a far cry from the triple digits that we were experiencing a week ago.

Furthermore, temperatures will flirt with the middle to upper 60s Thursday morning, so that'll feel pretty nice considering the time of year.

Another nice day will be in store on Thursday with temperatures getting up to near 90° under mostly sunny skies.

And again, with dewpoints in the 60s and a northerly wind, it won't feel too terribly bad (Probably even a little nicer than Wednesday).

With that said, it is important to note that we are still VERY far away from seeing any real shot of fall-like air.. but we'll take any tiny relief from the oppressive, summertime humidity that we can get!

Those higher humidity values will quickly begin to return by Friday with a more typical summertime scenario taking shape for the weekend with hot and humid conditions and a few scattered afternoon storms.

That pattern will look to hold through at least the first parts of next week.

In the tropics:

The national hurricane center is highlighting two small areas of interest.

The first area is way out in the Atlantic and only has a 10% chance of development while the second spot is not even off the African coast, but has a 20% chance for development once it emerges into the Atlantic.

Bradley Tropical Outlook

Regardless of future development, these systems are so far out there that we have plenty of time to keep an eye on them.

Additionally, they both don't appear to present a threat to the Gulf at this time.

The rest of the tropical Atlantic is quiet at this time.