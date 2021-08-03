Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Schools find ways to keep gardening lessons blooming

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlTEn_0bGgZuuL00

Like gardening in general, school gardening has become hugely popular during the pandemic, with families and teachers saying its hands-on lessons can be applied to many subjects.

Finding the expertise, labor and funding to keep a school garden going can be tough. But some experts and teachers are finding creative ways to make it work.

“Gardens are a great way to get kids outside with a purpose. With gardens, kids get to see a beginning, a middle and an end to their project, with tangible results,” says Susan Hobart, a retired elementary school teacher at Lake View Elementary School in Madison, Wisconsin, who now oversees the school's large garden with 12 raised beds.

“The gardens relax the kids and give them a whole different perspective they wouldn’t have just sitting at desk,” she says.

Each spring, the school's program gets plant seedlings grown through a training program at a nearby state prison. A church group comes during spring break to prepare the garden for the kids' return, and over the summer, an AmeriCorps volunteer takes care of the garden.

“If we had to buy the seedlings, they’d cost $3 each and we could never afford that,” Hobart says.

“If you take a look at your relationships and the community around you and then all the wider networks out there, there are plenty of creative ways to find help.”

Interest in school gardens spiked dramatically when Michelle Obama planted a garden at the White House and invited schoolchildren to help, says Toby Adams, who directs the New York Botanical Garden’s 3-acre Edible Academy in the Bronx, where schoolchildren learn about growing food. There’s been another burst of interest since the pandemic started.

School gardens can teach hands-on lessons in health , science, social studies, and even humanities and arts classes.

“Luckily, the big trend now is that there are more and more organizations and support networks, particularly regional networks, to help support school gardens,” says Adams. “And online learning has really exploded since the pandemic.”

“Giving kids the opportunity to move outside, get their hands dirty, and find worms, especially if their teachers are excited about it — that’s huge,” he says.

For schools without space for even a small garden, turning to local botanical gardens and parks can sometimes be the answer.

“We are located in the Bronx, which is basically wall to wall six-story apartment buildings. There’s limited space, and vandalism, and it’s hard to find a good place to gather 30 kids, not to mention issues like water access,” says Adams.

“Gardening doesn’t have to be a big patch outdoors. It could be a container garden, a hydroponic garden — there are all kinds of gardens and ways it can work,” he says.

Hobart suggests finding a Master Gardener program, sometimes offered through universities, since graduates must put in a number of hours of free labor to earn their certification. “It’s taken us 10 years to get here, but we did it,” she says.

Nathan Larson, who leads the Cultivate Health Initiative, a collaborative project involving the University of Wisconsin-Madison and statewide partners to support Wisconsin’s school gardens, says his “aha” moment came when he realized the group was supporting two gardens within 5 miles of each other, and neither knew the other existed.

“It became clear that teachers and parents involved with school gardens felt isolated and didn’t know where to turn for support,” says Larson, who wrote a free downloadable book, Teaching in Nature's Classroom.

At the national level, two major resources for school gardens are The National Farm to School Network and the School Garden Support Organization Network.

There’s also the National Children and Youth Garden Symposium, organized by the American Horticulture Society to train teachers and others. The symposium is held in a different part of the country each year; the past two years, it was held online.

Life Lab, based in Santa Cruz, California, offers workshops for educators across the country on how to engage young people in gardens and on farms. The Junior Master Gardener Program is a youth gardening program run by Texas A&M University’s cooperative Extension network. Other resources for teachers and others include the National COVID-19 Outdoor Learning Initiative, the Edible Schoolyard Network, Slow Food USA School Garden Network and Big Green.

Ron Finley has been an outspoken supporter of the transformative powers of teaching city kids about seeds and growing. His non-profit Ron Finley Project aims to “change the culture around food.”

Finley recalls being amazed as a boy when he witnessed, as part of a class project in his South Central Los Angeles school, how “a seed literally destroys itself to become food.”

“Having a garden in a school is just as important as any other education,” Finley says. “The act of gardening teaches you where our food source comes from and teaches you to have a reverence for soil. If kids have a reverence for soil, they have a reverence for themselves and respect for this planet. Gardening should be part of the main curriculum. Gardening is not a hobby, it’s a life skill. I see this as one of the most valuable lessons of humanity.”

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

361K+
Followers
93K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Larson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Garden#Community Gardening#Children And Youth#Outdoor Gardening#Americorps#3 Acre Edible Academy#Life Lab#Texas A M University#Extension#Big Green#Ron Finley Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
CharitiesPosted by
Focus Daily News

Free Back to School Supplies for Every Child in America

DENVER – July 14, 2021 – Ibotta, a leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced it will provide millions of children in America with free back to school supplies for the upcoming school year. In partnership with some of the most iconic brands for kids like Skippy, Kleenex and Nature’s Own, Ibotta’s “Back to School FREE for All” program will give students a free bundle of backpack and lunchbox staples to help ease the financial burden for families heading into the 2021-2022 school year.
Educationwnns.com

Parents Think Their Kids Actually Focus Better in Virtual Classroom

Now this could be a little controversial. Some moms and dads don’t think their kids need to go back to class this fall. About 7 in 10 parents think their kids actually focus better while learning remotely. According to a recent survey of 2,000 American parents with school-age children, 1...
ShoppingHGTV

The Best School Backpacks for Students of Every Age

When your kids are carrying their everyday essentials on their back, a durable, well-organized and stylish bag is key. Size matters when selecting your kid's backpack. One that's too big or doesn't fit your kid well can cause back or shoulder pain. For the ideal backpack length, measure the distance between your child's shoulders to their belly button and add two inches. The right width matches the measurement between their shoulder blades with wiggle room of up to two inches wider.
KidsWTAX

Parents worry kids have lost school skills in lockdown

A survey of 2,000 parents of children ages 5 to 14 found that two in three parents are concerned that their child has gotten more awkward around others, and 62% don’t think their kid will be able to pick up where they left off socially when they go back to school this fall. Specifically, parents are worried that their children won’t be keen on making conversation with friends (41%), meeting new people (40%) or remembering their manners by saying “please” and “thank you” (37%). Three in four parents believe their child lost a year of proper education because of the COVID crisis – and the majority (71%) are concerned that it will be difficult for their kids to catch up on learning materials they may have missed. When it comes to academics, parents express the most concern about their child not remembering supplies and books (42%), focusing in class (41%) or using a full keyboard not attached to a tablet (36%) again.
GardeningCourier News

Millennial Money: A garden’s lessons for growing money

Soil, sun, water and seed: The ingredients of a garden are simple, but the final product is never guaranteed. Willing a plot of land into a vibrant state of bloom takes intention, know-how and no small amount of trial and error. Like many people staying at home, I spent much...
Sequim, WASequim Gazette

What’s Blooming in the Garden: Lavish lilies

Asiatic lilies (lillium) are blooming in the Sequim Botanical Garden, just north of Carrie Blake Community Park. These hybrid lilies bloom in mid-summer in a variety of color combinations, and are easy to grow in our climate, says representatives of the Sequim Botanical Garden. They grow from bulbs that do...
GardeningColumbian

WSU Master Gardeners: Keep summer gardening easy

In these glorious summer months, many of us are itching to get out and play in the water, hike local trails or picnic with family. Trying to maintain your landscape and have fun in the sun can feel overwhelming. When your weeks are full, focusing on the essentials of a thriving landscape will lessen the chance of any future problems while also allowing you to enjoy your backyard.
GardeningDuluth News Tribune

Gardening columnist shares best perennials for mid-summer bloom

Facebook is at its finest lately. It’s the season when gardeners share photos of what’s happening. Early tomatoes earn well-deserved bragging rights and perennial flowers are at their photogenic mid-summer peak. When selecting perennials for flowerbeds and landscapes, it’s most rewarding to include a variety of types so something is...
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

Family helps couple's garden bloom on Irving Street

A young couple has found their green thumb and their budding garden recently garnered recognition from a local club. Corry Garden Club has presented the July Garden of the Month designation to Kyle Nichols and Alyssa Jackson who live at 39 E. Irving St. in Corry. Kyle and Alyssa began...
EducationWANE-TV

Study: Longer lunches beneficial, more parents choosing homeschooling

(AP) – Although the pandemic disrupted family life across the U.S. since taking hold in spring 2020, some parents are grateful for one consequence: They’re now opting to homeschool their children, even as schools plan to resume in-person classes. The specific reasons vary widely. Some families who spoke with The...
GardeningNRToday.com

Ask a Master Gardener: Keeping mint contained within the garden

Question: I want to add mint to my garden, but I know from previous experience that it can be invasive. What precautions should I take?. Answer: Mint is a low-maintenance, fast-growing perennial herb that grows extremely well in Oregon. Mint spreads primarily by underground rhizomes or runners that can quickly...
Cincinnati, OHspectrumnews1.com

Garden provides fresh produce, lessons for community

CINCINNATI — It's a struggle to bring fresh food to the table in a lot of urban areas in Ohio. Many lack nearby grocery stores. Lincoln Heights, a community outside of Cincinnati, is working to change that. What You Need To Know. Dorance Daniels started The Heights Movement along with...
Gardeningcwcolumbus.com

Good Day Gardening: How to keep annuals blooming all summer long

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — This morning on Good Day Columbus, ABC 6/FOX 28 Meteorologist Andrew Buck Michael talked with Paul Thomas, the general manager of Darby Creek Nursery, about how best to care for your annuals to keep them flowering all throughout the summer months. At the end of July,...
Lansdale, PAReporter

Manna community garden keeps growing

LANSDALE — In the rear parking lot of the North Penn Commons complex, across a driveway and up against a fence, is a project that shows how just a few people can make a big difference for many. It's the community garden for local nonprofit Manna on Main Street, and...
EnvironmentBaltimore Times

Pledge to save water and help a local school win a garden

Trenton, N.J.— Today Colgate, Shoprite and TerraCycle announced this year’s Save Water. Challenge that asks students, teachers, parents and community members to take the pledge to save water on behalf of their school for the opportunity to win one of three (3) recycled gardens made from recycled oral care waste.

Comments / 0

Community Policy