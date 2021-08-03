Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google reportedly picked an old Android friend to build Pixel 6’s Tensor

By Chris Davies
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXC1s_0bGgZqNR00

Google may have designed its own Pixel 6 chip for the upcoming Android flagship, but the company has reportedly turned to a familiar name to actually produce the new Tensor SoC. Announced yesterday, alongside a preview of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google Tensor is the company’s first homegrown design for a smartphone processor as it takes a leaf out of Apple’s playbook.

Pixel devices until now – including the latest Pixel 5 – have relied on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series of chipsets. While Google has experimented with its own design of co-processors, such as the Pixel Visual Core in early Pixel phones, and then a Pixel Neural Core in more recent devices, it has left the primary SoC to others.

That all changes with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google Tensor – four years in the making, the company said – will put an emphasis on machine learning and AI, it’s promised. That’ll be used for things like computational photography, voice recognition and translation features, and improvements in security.

Google omitted plenty of details in its Tensor announcement, including any information on the 5G capabilities of the chipset. However according to a report from Nikkei Asia today, insiders in the chip supply chain say Google has partnered with Samsung on production. Tensor, they suggest, will use Samsung’s 5-nanometer process technology.

That’s the same tech which Samsung uses to build Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipsets, coincidentally. Samsung declined to comment on the report, though has previously said that one of its aims for the year is to push its 4nm and 5nm production business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjF0T_0bGgZqNR00

The decision to go with Samsung for Google Tensor production is notable, because Google already has a track record of working with TSMC on other chips. Google’s TPUs – short for Tensor Processing Units, though more application-specific and intended for the company’s neural network servers – are built by TSMC, and there was initial speculation that the foundry might also clinch this new Pixel chip deal. TSMC is also Apple’s primary chip-maker, and currently exclusively supplies both the A-Series and M-Series Apple Silicon chipsets for mobile and Mac respectively.

Pixel sales have never amounted to a significant portion of the smartphone market, suggesting that the loss of Snapdragon business for Qualcomm will be relatively minor. Although unconfirmed, it’s entirely likely that Qualcomm is supplying 5G modems for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, since only the Snapdragon X-Series modems currently support both Sub-6GHz and mmWave connectivity which is deployed in the US.

Google has said it will share more details on the Pixel 6 family, and the Tensor chipset inside, closer to the smartphones’ launch. That’s expected later in the year.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Android Smartphones#Google Tensor#The Pixel Visual Core#Tsmc#Tensor Processing Units#Mac#Snapdragon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Technologydallassun.com

Google will not let users sign in on old Android devices

Washington [US], August 2 (ANI): Using an old Android device? Then you might want to upgrade to a new one as Google will no longer allow users to sign in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower. As per The Verge, this change will come into effect from...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Android phones have a hugely annoying glitch, but a fix is ​​finally on the way

If you’ve been treating yourself to a shiny new Android phone for the past few years, you may have noticed a rather irritating design flaw. Virtually all devices from companies such as Samsung, Google, Xiaomi and OnePlus now have a full edge-to-edge screen that fills the entire front of the phone. It’s clearly a great upgrade, because without the thick bezels you find on older phones, you get more screen in a product that isn’t physically bigger in your pocket.
Cell PhonesWPRI

Best Samsung Galaxy phones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Samsung is one of the most popular and innovative electronics manufacturers in the world, so it’s no wonder that the Samsung Galaxy is continuously rated as the best smartphone on the market. With its powerful Android operating system, high-tech camera...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung Internet Browser Beta

Introducing Samsung Internet Beta, giving you early access to the newest features of the secure, private, and optimized mobile web browser. Officially supported devices are all Samsung Galaxy and Google Nexus phones with Android 5.0 and above. * Security & Privacy. Samsung Internet helps you protect your security and privacy...
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Google’s Nest Cams and Doorbell get a refresh

Depending on how you count, Google’s announcing up to four devices today. The list includes: the Google Nest Cam battery, Google Nest Doorbell ($180, each), the $280 Google Nest Cam with floodlight and the $100 Google Nest Cam. The Nest Cams feature a design that looks a bit like they...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pixel 6 Tensor Chip Applies Frame-By-Frame HDR To Videos

Google offered a first official preview of its incoming Pixel 6 handsets today and frame-by-frame HDR provided by its new Tensor SoC is easily among the most intriguing aspects discussed. And that’s reportedly going to be applied to videos shot with the new devices’ cameras. Now, there haven’t been too...
Cell PhonesPosted by
MarketWatch

Google-designed Tensor chip to debut in Pixel phones this fall

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) said Monday it’s using an in-house designed semiconductor to power its new line of phones this fall. In a blog post, Google said its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones will contain its custom Tensor chip. “AI is the future of our innovation work, but the problem is we’ve run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission,” said Rick Osterloh, head of Google devices and services, in the post. “So we set about building a technology platform built for mobile that enabled us to bring our most innovative AI and machine learning (ML) to our Pixel users.” Google said it will announce pricing and availability of the new phones “later this year.” Last November, Apple Inc. (AAPL) debuted its M1 chip in its Mac computers, in a shift away from Intel Corp. (INTC) processors, while Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also reportedly designing their own chips.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with custom Tensor chip

In an unexpected move that mimics the Pixel 4 launch tactics, Google has showcased the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro months before their announcements. The Google Pixel 6 series will be introduced in full later this fall with a custom Google Tensor chipset on the inside. The Google...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

What is Google Tensor? The Pixel 6’s new SoC revealed

What is Google Tensor? Google has announced homemade silicon to power the Google Pixel 6 smartphones. Here’s what we know so far about the new Google Tensor SoC. First there was Apple’s A-Series, then there was Samsung Exynos. Now Google has the Tensor SoC, a homegrown processor that will power new Pixel phones and perhaps future Chromebook computing products.
Cell Phonestecheblog.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Smartphones Debut, Powered by Custom Tensor Chipset

Google quietly debuted their new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, both of which will be offered in three different colors. The biggest change? They are powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset rather than a Qualcomm processor. Other features include a 6.4-inch Flat FHD OLED 90Hz display (Base) / 6.7-inch Curved QHD OLED 120Hz display (Pro), a dual (Base) / triple (Pro) rear camera setup and all-day battery life. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

August 2021 Android Security Update Now Available for Google Pixel Phones

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. I know that all we want to think about at the moment is the Pixel 6 that Google just showed off, but it also happens to be monthly Pixel update day. The August Google Pixel update has arrived for all of the still-supported phones from the Pixel 3 through the Pixel 5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy