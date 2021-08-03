Scarborough first responders deliver baby boy

There was an unexpected delivery in Scarborough last week.

Scarborough paramedic Jason Goldman, advanced EMT Brian Phipps, and police officer Sarah Fasulo delivered a baby boy at a home in town.

It was a first for the first responders.

"It's not something you see a lot. We have people here over 25 years who have never delivered [a baby]," Phipps said.

"She was on the couch and the baby had not started coming yet and then within a minute, the baby started coming out," said Fasulo.

The baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution and all three first responders said they will remember the moment forever.