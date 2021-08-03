Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mclennan County, TX

Bubba's 33 offering free pizza vouchers for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at two events

Posted by 
KCEN
KCEN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLnY8_0bGgZiYr00

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and land a free pizza.

That's what Bubba's 33 and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District are doing on two days this August.

On Monday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 13, Bubba's 33 in Waco and the health district are hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Those who get vaccinated at the event will receive a free 12" pizza voucher for a future visit, according to a release from the restaurant.

Photo ID is required by advance registration is not. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The vaccination events will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 9 and Aug. 13 at the Bubba's 33 at 2601 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco.

The public health district is also hosting vaccination clinics this week, Aug. 3 through Aug. 8 around McLennan County. Here are the dates and locations of the free clinics.

Comments / 3

KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Mclennan County, TX
Health
Waco, TX
Health
Waco, TX
Food & Drinks
Waco, TX
Lifestyle
County
Mclennan County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Vaccinations#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy