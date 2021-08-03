Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Relatives of Dayton shooting victims sue gun magazine maker

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBlPg_0bGgZgnP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqgZc_0bGgZgnP00

The high-capacity magazine used by the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton two years ago serves no purpose other than allowing for the killing of as many people as possible, family members of four victims alleged in a lawsuit against the magazine maker.

The complaint filed Sunday in Nevada accuses magazine maker Kyung Chang Industry USA Inc., of deliberately marketing and selling 100-round magazines of the kind used by Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts in the Aug. 4, 2019, attack.

The company made and sold 100-round magazines fully aware they “have no or negligible utility for lawful uses of firearms but pose a tremendous risk to public safety because they are extremely effective and attractive for use in unlawful mass shootings,” the lawsuit said.

The magazine allowed Betts to fire 41 rounds in 32 seconds in Dayton's Oregon entertainment district before he was killed by police, according to the lawsuit.

The magazine's capacity “enabled the Shooter to transform the popular commercial district into a war zone, in seconds,” the lawsuit said.

The victims' relatives are seeking unspecified financial damages above $15,000 and a court order stopping the company from supplying high-capacity magazines “without reasonable safeguards to prevent their misuse.”

The complaint was brought by family members of shooting victims Derrick Fudge, Lois Oglesby, Logan Turner, and Beatrice Nicole Warren-Curtis.

Messages were left with the company Tuesday seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Betts was killed by police half a minute after he opened fire Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton’s crowded Oregon District entertainment area. Armed with an AR-15-style gun with the extended ammunition magazine, Betts killed nine people, including his sister, and wounded dozens more.

After the shooting, high school classmates said Betts was suspended years ago for compiling a “hit list” of fellow students he wanted to harm. Two of the classmates said Betts had also been suspended after he came to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault.

Police investigators said Betts had a “history of obsession with violent ideations with mass shootings and expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting.” The FBI said it uncovered evidence Betts “looked into violent ideologies.”

But authorities have also yet to identify a motive, or been able to say definitely whether Betts intended to kill his sister, Megan, or if her death was inadvertent.

The Ohio Supreme Court rejected requests by the media, including The Associated Press, for copies of Betts' school records. The court said last year that state law didn't permit disclosure of such records without a student's consent and didn't make exceptions if the student was deceased.

Last month, the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting offered some of the victims’ families nearly $33 million to settle their lawsuit over how the company marketed the firearm to the public.

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

361K+
Followers
93K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Firearms#Dayton#Fbi#The Ohio Supreme Court#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Dayton, OH27 First News

12-year-old killed in Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 12-year-old has died following a shooting on Randolph Street in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the call came in just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Crews on the scene would only release that the 12-year-old died after a shooting and a search warrant was...
LawKTVN.com

Gun Maker Offers $33 Million to Settle Lawsuit by Sandy Hook Victims

The maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has offered some of the victims’ families nearly $33 million to settle their lawsuit over how the company marketed the firearm to the public. Lawyers for now-bankrupt Remington filed the proposals late Tuesday in a Connecticut court,...
Dayton, OHFox 19

Police-involved shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Dayton police said in a tweet early Friday an officer shot a person who tried to run over someone. Police called it “a boyfriend/girlfriend issue.”. The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, treated and released, according to police. The incident occurred on Newton...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man gets life in prison for shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio — A man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Dayton tavern last December was sentenced on Wednesday. Tyray Lynn Ward, 27, of Dayton was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of Austin Newell on December 11, 2020. According to a release from...
Dayton, OHNBC4 Columbus

Lawsuit filed in 2019 Dayton mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit has been filed in relation to the August 2019 mass shooting at a Dayton bar that left nine victims dead and 27 people injured. Brady, a national gun violence prevention organization, and Cooper Elliott, a Columbus law firm, are scheduled to hold a press conference Monday to discuss the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the manufacturer of the 100-round magazine used by the shooter.
Dayton, OHWLWT 5

Police: 3-year-old boy shoots, wounds himself with mom's gun inside Dayton apartment

TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — A 3-year-old boy apparently shot and wounded himself with his mother's gun at their apartment in a Dayton suburb, authorities said. The mother called 911 shortly before 10 p.m. Monday and said the boy had picked up the gun off her bed and shot himself in the thigh, authorities said. She then drove him to a hospital, but further details on his injuries were not disclosed.
Gilroy, CAKRON4

Gun maker added to defendants in Gilroy mass shooting lawsuit

GILROY, Calif. (BCN) – It’s been two years since the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival claimed the lives of three people and injured 17, but pandemic-related court delays have not stopped victims and families from seeking justice. On Tuesday, lawyers representing 12 victims and families announced the addition...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Dayton man accused of shooting victim in the back of the head charged

A Dayton man accused of shooting another man in the back of the head in an alley behind his home earlier this week was charged with multiple counts of felonious assault. Raymond S. Walters, 63, is also facing two counts of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise in addition to the three counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Dayton, OHwyso.org

Dayton Shooting Survivors, Family Suing Manufacturer Of Gun Equipment

That extended magazine was used by the gunman in the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District. Nine people died and 27 more were injured in a span of 30 seconds. The lawsuit was filed on August 2, just days before the 2-year anniversary of the shooting. The lawsuit claims that the level of carnage was possible because KCI marketed and sold a gun magazine that can carry 100 rounds of ammunition at a time.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

‘No civilian needs a 100-round magazine,’ Mass shooting victims’ families file lawsuit against Nevada-based manufacturer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family members of victims of the 2019 Dayton, Ohio mass shooting have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a magazine manufacturer in Nevada court. Brady, a national gun violence prevention organization, and Cooper Elliott, a Columbus, Ohio-based law firm, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the family members against the manufacturer of the 100-round magazine used in the mass shooting that killed nine people.

Comments / 1

Community Policy