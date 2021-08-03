Cancel
This $20 Mineral Sunscreen From Target Gives Me No White Cast and Feels Weightless

By Anvita Reddy
Whether you want to prevent premature aging, treat stubborn hyperpigmentation, or prevent skin cancer, using sunscreen daily is one of the most important steps of your skin-care routine. However, finding the perfect sunscreen that you want to use every day is quite the challenge. Depending on your skin type and needs, you'll want to find a product that won't break you out, doesn't have a weird texture or feel heavy on the skin, won't pill, and won't leave that dreaded white cast. Finding all that at an affordable price point is even more of a challenge. That was until Hero Cosmetics debuted their Force Shield Superlight Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen at Target. It instantly become one of my favorite sunscreens in the vast sea of options, and it's only $20. Keep reading for my in-depth review on this breathable, weightless sunscreen.

