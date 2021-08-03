Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Clorox, Take-Two fall; Ralph Lauren, Kennametal rise

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bGgZcGV00

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Simon Property Group Inc., up $3.22 to $129.54.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $13.35 to $159.86.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

IPG Photonics Corp., down $39.81 to $177.69.

The high-powered laser maker reported disappointing second-quarter profit and revenue.

Columbia Sportswear Co., up 59 cents to $102.

The maker of athletic apparel and outdoor gear reported a surprise second-quarter profit and an encouraging forecast.

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $2.93 to $79.83.

The video game maker said the head of Blizzard Entertainment would resign amid a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit against the company.

Kennametal Inc., up $1.77 to $37.94.

The engineered products maker beat analysts' fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Ralph Lauren Corp., up $7.23 to $125.22.

The upscale clothing company reported solid fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Clorox Co., down $17.14 to $164.06.

The maker of bleach and other consumer goods reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

361K+
Followers
93K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take Two#Simon Property Group Inc#Ipg Photonics Corp#Columbia Sportswear Co#Activision Blizzard Inc#Blizzard Entertainment#Kennametal Inc#Ralph Lauren Corp#Clorox Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Hanesbrands, Wynn Resorts rise; Roku, Etsy fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Roku Inc., down $16.84 to $403.48. The video streaming company fell short of Wall Street forecasts for active accounts and streaming hours during the second quarter. Etsy Inc., down $19.69 to $182.41. The online crafts marketplace gave investors a weak...
Beauty & FashionStreet.Com

Ralph Lauren's Upside Gap Could Be Filled Quickly

When it comes to clothing and apparel, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) , Ralph Lauren (RL) and Nike (NKE) were among Cramer's favorites that he shared with Mad Money viewers Tuesday evening. Let's take a closer look at Ralph Lauren, which soared Tuesday. In this updated daily bar chart of RL, below,...
StocksBusiness Insider

Americans, Europeans Used Lot Of Tupperware In Q2, Stock Shines After Earnings

Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) reported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 17% year-on-year, to $464.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $460.2 million. Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $155.8 million, South America increased 45% to $69.9 million, Europe gained 26% to $114.4 million, and Asia pacific sales dropped 7% to $124.6 million.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Ralph Lauren Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL):. -Earnings: $164.7 million in Q1 vs. -$127.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.18 in Q1 vs. -$1.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $172.4 million or $2.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.86 per share -Revenue: $1.38 billion in Q1 vs. $0.49 billion in the same period last year.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp reported quarterly revenue on Tuesday that beat analysts' estimates, as easing COVID-19 restrictions spurred a rebound in demand for its high-end apparel. The retailer's net revenue rose 182% to $1.38 billion in the first quarter ended June 26 from a year earlier, when coronavirus-related store closures across the globe hammered its business.
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $164.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.29 per share.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Ralph Lauren Stock Is Up 7% Today

Shares of apparel label Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) were higher by 6.9% heading into Tuesday's close following a stellar fiscal first-quarter report highlighted by triple-digit sales growth. So what. For Ralph Lauren's fiscal first quarter ending in June, revenue of $1.38 billion beat the year-earlier top line by 182%. Last year's...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Ralph Lauren shares surge after earnings blow past expectations

Ralph Lauren Corp. shares surged 7.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the luxury lifestyle company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that blew past expectations. Net income totaled $164.7 million, or $2.18 per share, after a loss of $127.7 million, or $1.75 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.29 far exceeded the FactSet consensus for 88 cents. Revenue of $1.376 billion was nearly triple the $487.5 million last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.218 billion. North American revenue was up 301% to $662 million, and comparable sales in the region were up 176%. Ralph Lauren stock has gained 13.7% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 16.8% for the period.
New York City, NYMetro International

Ralph Lauren boosts annual revenue outlook as luxury demand rebounds

(Reuters) -Ralph Lauren Corp raised its annual revenue outlook on Tuesday and posted a jump in quarterly sales as the high-end apparel maker attracts shoppers with its marketing campaigns and benefits from a post-lockdown luxury boom. Shares of the New York-based retailer rose more than 7% as it also exceeded...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Ralph Lauren Shares Rally On Q1 Earnings Beat, Upbeat Outlook

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 182% year-on-year, to $1.38 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.21 billion. Revenues from North America increased 301% Y/Y to $662 million, Europe rose 194% to $355 million, and Asia grew 68% to $288 million. Comparable store sales increased...
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Ralph Lauren makes strong Q1 rebound as earnings crush Street

Ralph Lauren Corp. got off to a fast start in its first quarter. The company reported that its net income totaled $164.7 million, or $2.18 per share, for the quarter ended June 26, after a loss of $127.7 million, or $1.75 per share, in the year-ago pandemic-lockdown period. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.29 crushed analysts’ estimates of $0.88.
Stocksinvesting.com

PepsiCo, Under Armour Rise Premarket; Eli Lilly, Clorox Fall

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, August 3rd. Please refresh for updates. NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) stock fell 8.8% and Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) stock also weakened after a critical article in a state-run Chinese paper raised fears that the videogaming sector may be next to feel the pain of Chinese regulatory scrutiny.
Businessfxempire.com

Clorox Forecasts Drop in Annual Sales as Ppandemic Boom Fades, Shares Fall

The company forecast fiscal 2022 sales to fall between 2% and 6%, while analysts expected a decline of 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Like Procter & Gamble Co and Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Clorox had benefited from consumers stockpiling cleaning products at the height of the pandemic last year.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Ralph Lauren’s Q1 Focus? Outerwear, Denim, Footwear and Home

CEO Patrice Louvet shared where the heritage apparel firm is seeing a “resurgence” in men’s fashion and “improvements” on the women’s side. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Square, Pfizer, Ralph Lauren and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Square — Jack Dorsey's payments company saw its shares surge 10% after the firm announced plans to buy Australian fintech company Afterpay in a $29 billion, all-stock deal as it looks to expand further into the booming installment loan market. The price tag marks a roughly 30% premium to Afterpay's last closing price. Square also reported second-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share, up from a loss of 3 cents per share over the same period last year. The company's gross profit increased 91% from a year ago, which marked a record quarterly growth rate.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

A Preview Of Ralph Lauren's Earnings

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Ralph Lauren's Q1 earnings report. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Kennametal

Right now, Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) share price is at $35.65, after a 0.48% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 1.79%, but in the past year, went up by 32.23%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy