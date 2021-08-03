Cancel
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon Community College to award $2,500 in gift cards at vaccine clinics

13 ON YOUR SIDE
 2 days ago
Muskegon Community College will be awarding $2,500 in gift cards to those getting vaccinated at the college's clinics between Aug. 19 and Sept. 23.

Participants will fill out an entry form to enter the drawings and 20 winners will receive a $25 gift card. The gift cards are able to be redeemed at Meijer, Barnes & Noble or the MicroMarket food service vendor at MCC.

The clinics will be held on the following dates:

  • Thursday, Aug. 19 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center
  • Thursday, Aug. 26 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center
  • Thursday, Sept. 2 – 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology Center
  • Thursday, Sept. 9 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center
  • Thursday, Sept. 23 – 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology

Participants will be able to choose between the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic is free and no appointment is necessary. A parent must accompany anyone under 18.

For more information on the clinics or the vaccine, click here .

