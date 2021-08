The responsible driver was going much too fast. If you just look at the pictures of this accident, it's hard to make sense out of it so it proves that you should always hear the whole story before making a judgment. By the pictures alone, it looks like the 1958 Chevy Corvette might have done the bruising, but it was the most innocent of bystanders in this innocent. The Corvette, all dolled up and ready for a car show, was struck by a runaway, rolling Ford Escape.