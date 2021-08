The first week of the month, August 1st thru 7th, is Farmers Market Week and we are taking the whole month to celebrate and thank the farmers and the community who have supported their local farmers market through this last year. The resilience of small farmers during this past year of pandemic, drought, and farmers’ market closures has been truly remarkable. Their commitment to bringing fresh wholesome produce to their local community, their inherent love of farming, and their can-do spirit have been inspiring.