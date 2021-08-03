Worker crushed to death in Nebraska workplace accident

Officials in northeastern Nebraska say a man has been killed at a poultry operation near the village of Lindsay.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department says it was called Monday to an address for a report of a man being crushed, and deputies arrived to find 23-year-old Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez, of Columbus, gravely injured. Carreto Perez was rushed to a Norfolk hospital, where he died.

Sheriff's officials say an investigation showed Carreto Perez had been helping with the transport of large crates of live chickens, which were being moved using a forklift when the crates became dislodged. Officials say Carreto Perez stepped between the crates and the forklift when the crates slipped further, crushing him against the forklift.

