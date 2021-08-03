Kukui Nut Oil Is a Hydrating Ingredient With Lots of History
If you have dry skin and love skincare, chances are, you’ve tried as many popular cleansers, exfoliators, moisturizers, and serums as you can get your hands on. While it’s always helpful to consider what’s worked well for other people with the same skin type, sometimes focusing solely on cult-favorite products leads us to ignore other, lesser-known skincare staples that are just as (if not more) effective. Think about it. If you have dry skin, you’ve likely stuffed your skincare routine with products ripe with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera, petroleum, and any other number of frequently searched, highly touted ingredients. But have you ever considered kukui nut oil?www.byrdie.com
