Logan, UT

Suspected gang member arrested in weekend fight accused of June shooting

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
A 20-year-old man arrested after a fight on Sunday night is now being tied by police to a shooting in June.

Gabriel Buenafe Sia was charged with several crimes in two separate cases in district court on Monday.

According to the arresting officer in the fight, he came upon the dispute outside of Factory Pizzeria in Logan on Sunday night. As he got out of his car and approached three men fighting took off running. The officer was eventually able to catch up Sia and detain him, while the other two men got into a car and escaped.

After putting the pieces together, investigators said the victims at the pizzeria were jumped by the three men after they left the restaurant. At least one of the victims was pistol-whipped, investigators said.

Police later found the escape vehicle and discovered Sia's backpack inside containing a gun they suspected had been used in a shooting on June 17, according to court documents.

The shooting in June was also the result of a fight, police said. "It was discovered the bullet went through the victim's right forearm, then grazed his skull causing a sizable laceration on the top of his head."

According to court documents, Sia told police he didn't mean to fire his gun and that it "discharged when his finger was on the trigger and he hit (the victim) with it."

Police claimed that Sia had "numerous gang involvements" and "carries blue bandanas with him at all times." Police also claimed that witnesses reported him yelling gang names during the Sunday night fight.

Sia was charged in court Monday with attempted murder, rioting, three counts of aggravated assault, failing to stop for police, interfering with a public servant, and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

He was being held in jail without bond.

