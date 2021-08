Thank you Barbara Giordano Foundation for your donation- a Peace Garden at the Greenburgh Library celebrating the role female veterans have had preserving our democracy. Virginia Giordano is Chairperson of the Board of the Barbara Giordano Foundation, Inc. Serving Women's Veterans. Her foundation is working with the Greenburgh Library and town on an exciting new initiative: a Peace Garden at the Greenburgh Library celebrating the role women veterans have had preserving our democracy. Virginia recently spoke at the Greenburgh Town Board highlighting her efforts. The garden will be officially dedicated this fall. Thank you Virginia Giordano and your committee for your hard work and for selecting the Greenburgh Library to be the location for the garden. It's important that we celebrate the accomplishments, dedication, bravery of female veterans who have risked their lives so we can be free.