Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras Encounters Almost Fully Submerged Ship

By Robert McGillivray
cruisehive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, Mardi Gras, just spent two days at sea, giving guests the chance to explore every corner of the vessel fully. However, just after dinner last night, the vessel encountered something that drew the attention of the watch officer, Captain, Hotel Manager, and Carnival’s ambassador John Heald.

