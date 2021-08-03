Cancel
Breakfast links: Want free CaBi rides? Start using SmarTrip on your phone

By Libby Solomon
ggwash.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a virtual SmarTrip farecard and get free bikeshare rides. Metro is offering 10 free Capital Bikeshare rides to those who sign up for virtual SmarTrip cards as a way to encourage riders to switch to phone-based farecards and generally bring people back to the transit system. (Luz Lazo / Post)

ggwash.org

