Police rescue opossum tangled in cables atop utility pole

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Colombia climbed to the roof of a building to rescue an opossum spotted tangled in cables at the top of a utility pole.

The National Police of Colombia said officers were called to a utility pole in Narino on a report of a tangled opossum dangling from the telephone cables at the top of the pole.

Police climbed to the roof of an adjacent building, where they were able to reach the marsupial and disentangle it from the cables.

"Once it was confirmed to be out of danger, it was released in its natural habitat," police wrote in a Facebook post.

