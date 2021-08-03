Oklahoma Police Catch Duo Scamming Grandma for Thousands of Dollars

Nothing is more frustrating than not getting back your vehicle the way you left it. This lady is going to have to get a brand new vehicle after what a shop did to hers. Over in Tomball, Texas, Tiffany Walker recently bought a 2020 Ford Escape. She purchased it back in December and she took it to Tomball Ford for the car's first oil change recently. Tiffany got a call that something happened to her car. When she returned the car was wrecked, in fact it was totaled. A mechanic had taken the car out after some repairs to diagnose some other issues Tiffany had.