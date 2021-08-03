Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Police Catch Duo Scamming Grandma for Thousands of Dollars

By Stryker
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 2 days ago
It's a scam we have warned you about in the past and sadly an Oklahoma grandmother fell for it. Thankfully some folks helped her out. So many people are trying to scam you out of your hard earned money. Sadly, people fall for these everyday. A popular one over the past few years has been telling you that a loved one has been arrested and they need money for bail or that you have a warrant out for your arrest. We have done stories like this in the past.

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

