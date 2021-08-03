Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Finalizing sign-and-trade to Bulls

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

DeRozan is finalizing a three-year, $85 million contract with the Bulls, which will be executed via a sign-and-trade with the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. In order to get the Spurs to cooperate, the Bulls will send Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and two future second-rounder to San Antonio to acquire DeRozan, who they will immediately hand a fully guaranteed three-year deal. It's a major acquisition for Chicago, which already added Lonzo Ball via a separate sign-and-trade Monday night. Chicago can now start Ball, Zach LaVine, DeRozan, Lauri Markkanen and Nikola Vucevic in what's suddenly one of the most potent lineups in the entire league. DeRozan is coming off of averaging 21.6 points, 6.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game in San Antonio last season. While he shot 49.5 percent from the field and 88.0 percent at the line, DeRozan was just 19-of-74 from three-point range on the year.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Thaddeus Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#The Bulls#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAbleachernation.com

REPORT(S): Bulls Working on a Three-Team Trade Involving Lonzo Ball and Lauri Markkannen

Reports have suggested that Lonzo Ball is ready to commit to the Chicago Bulls, but the question has remained … how?. Will Ball look to sign an offer sheet that the Pelicans could end up matching, or will the Bulls and Pelicans be able to land on a sign-and-trade deal when free agency opens at 5:00 p.m.? Well, the latter has been the talk of the Twitterverse lately, with The Athletic’s John Hollinger first reporting of a potential three-team deal between the Hornets, Bulls, and Pelicans.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAbleachernation.com

Bulls and Markkanen Reportedly Open to a Sign-and-Trade Deal and Multiple Teams Are Interested

When rumors surfaced at the trade deadline that the Chicago Bulls were open to trading Lauri Markkanen, the writing was on the wall. The 23-year-0ld officially became a restricted free agent on Friday when the organization extended him a qualifying offer. The move came was little more than a formality, as it bought the organization time to get their offseason plans in place and work out a sign-and-trade. Now, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto has provided an update on what those plans might look like for the big man this week.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Alex Caruso News

The “Carushow” has come to an end. Alex Caruso is leaving Los Angeles for the Eastern Conference. The free-agent guard signed a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski. He’ll reunite with former Lakers teammate Lonzo Ball, who inked a massive four-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls just moments after free agency began on Monday.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Wizards trade lands Russell Westbrook in Chicago

Just how determined will the Chicago Bulls be this offseason and adding another superstar? That is something to watch as the postseason concludes and teams begin looking toward free agency. Chicago could be monitoring some big names on the NBA trade market as well. Billy Donovan came in and this...
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Former MVP Derrick Rose reportedly interested in returning to Bulls

Derrick Rose might be gearing up for a return to the Chicago Bulls in the coming weeks and months. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, there is mutual interest between Rose and Chicago, where the veteran point guard claimed NBA MVP honors in 2010-11. "It's unclear how Knicks head coach...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The new starting lineup looks a lot like South Beach

Once upon a time, the Chicago Bulls transformed their roster from one of the youngest and underdeveloped in the NBA to one with three all-stars and two stars on the rise. The Bulls’ new starting lineup, currently without barring any new roster moves, looks like — Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, and Nikola Vucevic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy