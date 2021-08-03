Governor Hutchinson calls special session as new COVID-19 cases rise

On Tuesday (Aug. 3), Governor Asa Hutchinson put out the call for legislators to meet in a special session beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. Hutchinson is calling on the Arkansas General Assembly to amend Act 1002 – a law passed earlier this year – that bans statewide mask mandates. Specifically, he wants the legislature to create an exemption that will give public school boards flexibility to issue mask mandates to protect school children who are under 12 years old and are not eligible for a vaccine.