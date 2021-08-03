Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Man arrested for East Lane murder in Las Vegas

By Joyce Lupiani
 2 days ago
Las Vegas police have arrested 27-year-old Brian Diego Terrazas for a deadly shooting on July 31.

Police say it happened shortly before 5 p.m. They responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 1600 block of East Lane near Rancho and Vegas drives and found a man who had been shot.

ORIGINAL STORY: Las Vegas police looking for shooter after man found dead in car

On Aug. 3, Terraza was arrested for his murder.

The coroner has not identified the victim and police did not provide information on how Terraza became a suspect.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To
remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

