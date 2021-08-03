Dinsmore Bust Yields 3,800 Unpermitted Plants and 125 Unpermitted Pounds, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 2, 2021, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served one search warrant to investigate illegal cannabis cultivation in the Dinsmore area. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Humboldt County Code Enforcement assisted in the service of the warrant.lostcoastoutpost.com
Comments / 0