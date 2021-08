Wright County Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of developing a comprehensive master plan for park facilities and recreation programs. The plan will evaluate current conditions of County parks, trails, and programs, and develop a plan for the long-term future of the park operations, enhancements, development, and recreational programming. The County is interested in learning what County residents and visitors think about the current system and what priorities they have for the future. The planning process is expected to be finished in December of 2021.