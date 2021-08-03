Cancel
Denny's shares rise 1% as revenue, earnings beat expectations

By Jon Swartz
 2 days ago
Shares of Denny's Corp. inched up 1% in extended trading Tuesday after the restaurant chain reported fiscal second-quarter results. Denny's reported a net loss of $828,000, or a penny a share, compared with a net loss of $22.97 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted net income was $11.6 million, or 18 cents a share. Revenue surged 164% to $106.2 million from $40.2 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 12 cents a share on revenue of $99.5 million. Denny's shares are down 4% so far in 2021. The broader S&P 500 index has gained 18% this year.

