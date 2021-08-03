Polk Commission: No to 200 apartments on U.S. 98; Yes to nearly 200 homes at Imperial Lakes
Agitated with all of the growth near her Lakeland home, Linda Goodwin struggled to suppress her anger as she addressed the Polk County Commission. She was at the meeting Tuesday where a slate of proposed development projects were up for a vote. Among them: A planned three- to four-story apartment complex on an already bustling stretch of U.S. 98 in Gibsonia, a few plots down from a Walmart.www.theledger.com
