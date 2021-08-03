2 Eviction Filings In McLean County As Moratorium Ends

Landlords have filed two eviction notices in McLean County in the first days after the state’s eviction moratorium expired. McLean County Circuit Clerk Don Everhart said the complaints were filed with the circuit clerk’s office on Monday. The state lifted its 17-month-long ban on evictions on Sunday, though the earliest anyone can be evicted in Illinois is Sept. 1 if they meet income requirements and can show COVID-related financial impacts that kept from making rent or mortgage payments.