Protesters gather outside Gadsden County jail after inmate death

Gadsden County Jail Bureau Chief Colonel Robert Barkley announced Monday an inmate died on August 1, 2021, turning the investigation over to FDLE, as is customary when someone dies in custody.

A statement from Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said no foul play was suspected; however, on Tuesday dozens gathered to protest outside the jail alleging the death of inmate Octavious Miller was suspicious.

In a Facebook live video, Cynthia Miller said she was told her cousin Octavious Miller hung himself on a showerhead.

Cynthia Miller said Octavious Miller would not have taken his own life.

She said the death of her cousin is suspicious because the family was contacted by another inmate stating the death was neither suicide nor accidental.