Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadsden County, FL

Protesters gather outside Gadsden County jail after inmate death

By WTXL Digital Staff
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EPa7_0bGgWbH900

Gadsden County Jail Bureau Chief Colonel Robert Barkley announced Monday an inmate died on August 1, 2021, turning the investigation over to FDLE, as is customary when someone dies in custody.

A statement from Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said no foul play was suspected; however, on Tuesday dozens gathered to protest outside the jail alleging the death of inmate Octavious Miller was suspicious.

In a Facebook live video, Cynthia Miller said she was told her cousin Octavious Miller hung himself on a showerhead.

Cynthia Miller said Octavious Miller would not have taken his own life.

She said the death of her cousin is suspicious because the family was contacted by another inmate stating the death was neither suicide nor accidental.

Comments / 1

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gadsden County, FL
Crime & Safety
Gadsden County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Gadsden County, FL
Society
County
Gadsden County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Protest Riot#Fdle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy