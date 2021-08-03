Cancel
Iowa State

Teen hurt in Iowa Raging River accident leaving hospital, attorney says

A teenager who was critically injured in an Iowa amusement ride accident that killed his younger brother is being released after a month in the hospital.

An attorney for 16-year-old David Jaramillo and his family says the teen is being released Tuesday from Blank Children's Hospital, where he was placed on life-support following the July 3 accident on the Raging River raft ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona.

Jaramillo's 11-year-old brother, Michael Jaramillo, died a day after the accident.

Attorney Ryan Best says David is talking, texting and making phone calls, and has been able to run. But Best says the teen still faces rehabilitation to address balance issues and improve his fine motor skills.

