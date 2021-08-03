Opinion: Subaru is Doing Everything Just About Right

I'll be behind the wheel of Toyota's punchy little rally monster. Of all Toyota's recent drops, the GR Yaris has most excited the enthusiast community in recent years. It's perhaps not a car any of us expected Toyota to build, but it nonetheless has connected with fans in a way that the new Supra has struggled to match. The good news is that I will be behind the wheel of one this week, and to say I can't wait is an understatement. Now I wonder—what do you want to know about the GR Yaris?