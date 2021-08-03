Will Seacoast Students Need Masks for This School Year?
As parents start their back-to-school shopping on the Seacoast, many of them are wondering if they need to get new masks for their children. District officials and school board members across the region are digesting new federal guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.shark1053.com
