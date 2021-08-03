Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, NH

Will Seacoast Students Need Masks for This School Year?

By Kimberley Haas
Posted by 
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As parents start their back-to-school shopping on the Seacoast, many of them are wondering if they need to get new masks for their children. District officials and school board members across the region are digesting new federal guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

shark1053.com

Comments / 0

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
848
Followers
2K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madbury, NH
Durham, NH
Health
Rochester, NH
Health
City
Portsmouth, NH
Dover, NH
Health
City
Durham, NH
Durham, NH
Education
City
Dover, NH
Dover, NH
Education
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Rochester, NH
Education
City
Rochester, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Cdc#Seacoast#Cafeteria#State#School Board Chair#Channel 95#Cdc#Covid#Managing News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Concord, NHPosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This New Hampshire Health Care Provider is Requiring All Employees To Be Vaccinated

Dartmouth Hitchcock medical centers span across New Hampshire in Concord, Manchester, and Nashua to name a few. Many employees who work there will be affected by the recent announcement by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees. According to a report from WMUR, there are 13,000 workers that need to be vaccinated before the end of next month.
PoliticsPosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

If You Have a 603 Area Code, How You Make a Local Call is Going to Change Soon

There are some big changes coming to how people dial a phone number with a New Hampshire 603 area code this fall and the change is for a good reason. The way we dial local calls has changed over the past 50 years. Until the mid-80s, you only had to dial the last four numbers of a phone number if it had the same first three numbers as you did. I remember when the change to seven-digit dialing happened, it took some getting used to when you were calling someone in the same town as you lived in. This fall you'll, when making local calls, you'll need to dial all ten numbers including the area code if your phone number has a 603 area code.
Maine StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Make Some Family Memories At The Oldest Campground In Maine

For over eight decades, Aroostook State Park has been providing Mainers, and visitors from all over the world, a chance to experience the majestic beauty of The County. Maine's first state park, it is located on nearly 900 acres of land near the town of Presque Isle. According to Wikipedia, Quaggy Jo Mountain (which comes from the Native American words for "Twin Peaked") and Echo Lake are some of the park's features. Additionally, there are miles and miles of four season trails snaking their way through the park.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Massachusetts Issues COVID-19 Mask Advisory

As more information comes out about the COVID-19 Delta variant, Massachusetts officials issued an update about wearing masks in the Bay State on Friday. The new policy is nearly in line with the CDC's revised guidance and advises fully vaccinated individuals to "wear a mask or face covering when indoors outside of your home, if you have a weakened immune system, are at increased risk for COVID-19 or if someone in your household is at increased risk or unvaccinated."
Maine StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Struggling With Mental Health? This Mainer’s Online Support Group Could Help

It goes without saying that we've all gone through it in an intense way over the last 16-18 months from the pandemic when it comes to mental health struggles. Whether you've been laid off and stuck on your couch for MONTHS trying to find a new job or even career, but have been striking out. Maybe you were lucky enough to keep your job, but unexpectedly picked up a second job when you were thrust into homeschooling your child(ren) or help a family member out with homeschooling their child(ren). Perhaps you were already battling mental health struggles, but being quarantined for a while early on in the pandemic and stuck at home with your thoughts just amplified the struggle.
Maine StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

25 Places in Maine That Only Take Cash

These days cash is a four-letter word. But there are a ton of places in Maine where cash is still king. If you ask anyone under the age of 30 if they have cash on them, they'll look at you like you have three heads. But in Maine, there are dozens of places (mostly food) that still only take cash. Here's a big clue, if you are about to head into one of them. Look for an ATM nearby the place. That's a big clue that you had better have cash on ya! Here are 25 places where you better have more than a debit card in your wallet!
Rochester, NHPosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Get Your Big Giant Rainbow Flags Ready For the Rochester New Hampshire Pride Parade

Get your rainbow flags ready for the Rochester Pride Parade scheduled for August 28 this year. According to officials, last year’s parade was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions but this year the parade/rally is back on. Rochester Main Street organizers are excited about the upcoming parade and rally. This year’s Pride Rally will be held at Central Square in downtown Rochester, New Hampshire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy