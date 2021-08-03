Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot at Peacock Changes Showrunners

By Joe Otterson
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWkvA_0bGgVhXI00

The showrunner on Peacock ’s drama reboot of “ The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ” has stepped down, Variety has confirmed.

Chris Collins will no longer serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is titled “Bel-Air.” He was also set to co-write with Morgan Cooper. Instead, T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson have stepped in to serve as co-showrunners. The pair has previously worked together on shows like “The Chi,” “Animal Kingdom,” “Shooter,” and “The 100.”

“Bel-Air” is based on the viral video by Cooper, which reimagined the beloved Will Smith-led sitcom as a drama series. Peacock gave the show a two-season order back in September 2020 .

Morgan remains onboard the show as writer, director, and co-executive producer. Smith will executive produce via Westbrook Studios along with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter will also executive produce. Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will produce. UTV was the studio behind the original show as well.

Set in modern-day America, “Bel-Air” is a serialized one-hour dramatic reimagining of the ’90’s sitcom that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

At this time, no cast members have been announced for the series and it is unknown if any of the original series cast members will appear. The show has drawn major interest, however, with Smith championing the project behind the scenes. It was the subject of a major bidding war before ultimately landing at Peacock.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the showrunner change.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Benny Medina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Prince#Drama Series#Bel Air#Bel Air#Westbrook Studios#Universal Television#Utv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Cell PhonesVariety

Voice Technology Is the Next Big Thing in Media and Entertainment

The push toward voice adoption across mobile apps, websites, cell phones and smart speakers underscores consumers’ fervent interest in engaging with devices through conversation. There have been small but numerous signs in recent years throughout the media and entertainment world that this industry is ready to embrace, learn and, most significantly, leverage voice technology.
MarketsVariety

ViacomCBS Stock Rises On Better-Than-Expected Q2

Shares of ViacomCBS jumped Thursday after the company reported solid Q2 financial results. ViacomCBS boasted over 42 million global subscribers across its family of streaming platforms, which include Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT. Variety Intelligence Platform Media Analyst & Correspondent Heidi Chung and VIP Chief Media Analyst Andrew Wallenstein...
WorldVariety

‘The River’ Review: Lebanon’s existential condition expressed through metaphor.

Lebanon’s leading avant-garde filmmaker Ghassan Salhab has always been unapologetically art house, scraping away at traditional forms of narrative to create elliptical works reliant on unfussy compositions and layered sound design. His films explore liminal emotional states connected with Lebanon’s troubled history, capturing a sense of disturbance that practically quivers with unexpressed tension. His latest, “The River,” concludes a trilogy consisting of “The Mountain” and “The Valley,” and while it’s his most objectively beautiful feature yet, it also gives nothing away, demanding a heightened engagement with both his artful mise-en-scène and his nation’s psychological state. As such, “The River” will meander through the more experimental waters of festivals and showcases where Salhab may even pick up new acolytes thanks to the film’s striking aesthetic.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Ed Weeks Set To Star, Kimia Behpoornia Returns To ‘Someone Out There’ NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: The Mindy Project alum Ed Weeks has been tapped as the male lead opposite Gabrielle Dennis in Someone Out There, NBC’s romantic comedy pilot based on a Spanish format. Kimia Behpoornia, who was originally cast in the 2020 iteration of the pilot, is set to reprise her role. Also cast as series regulars in the pilot, from Matt Hubbard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, and Universal Television, are child actors Percy Daggs IV (Solos) and Elizabeth Allhands (The Haunting of Bly Manor). Written/executive produced by Hubbard, Siegal and Morgan, Someone Out There is based on the Spanish format Pequeñas Coincidencias created...
TV SeriesBillboard

Revived 'Surreal Life' Cast Includes August Alsina & Tamar Braxton

MTV Studios continues to mine its vault of IP. The former WB Network and VH1 celebrity reality show The Surreal Life is being revived for a seventh season on the latter network. The series, which will premiere in the fall, will return for its seventh season overall and first since it last aired in May 2006.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

First Teaser Trailer for Peacock Original Teen Drama ONE OF US IS LYING

Peacock has released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming original teen drama titled One of Us is Lying. The series is based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by Karen M. McManus, and follows five high schoolers who walk into detention, but only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. It’s like The Breakfast Club, but with murder.
TV SeriesDiscovery

RICHARD ROUNDTREE AND TERRI J. VAUGHN TO RECUR IN SEASON TWO OF OWN’S ANTHOLOGY DRAMA “CHERISH THE DAY” FROM CREATOR AVA DuVERNAY, ARRAY FILMWORKS, AND WARNER BROS. TELEVISION

Sheldon Candis, Angel Kristi Williams, and Merawi Gerima Set to Direct. Los Angeles – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that Richard Roundtree (“Shaft,” “Family Reunion”) and Terri J. Vaughn (“Insecure,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) have joined the cast of the second season of the romantic anthology drama “Cherish the Day,” from Emmy®-winning and Academy Award®–nominated creator Ava DuVernay, ARRAY Filmworks, and Warner Bros. Television. Roundtree and Vaughn are set for recurring roles. Additionally, Sheldon Candis (“Luv”), Angel Kristi Williams (“Really Love”), and Merawi Gerima (“Residue”) will direct episodes this season.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Kerry Washington To Produce & Star In Netflix Film ‘Rockaway’, Based On Diane Cardwell Memoir

Emmy winner Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere, American Son) has signed on to produce and star in Rockaway, Netflix’s film adaptation of the memoir by Diane Cardwell. The memoir centers on a Manhattan journalist who unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing, while working on a routine assignment. Subsequently, she finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known, towards a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt published Rockaway: Surfing Headlong into a New Life last year, with Outside Magazine naming it as one of the Best Adventure Travel Books of the Year. NAACP Image Award winner Nichelle...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Thomas Lennon to Develop Animated Comedy ‘Post Guard’ at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

Thomas Lennon is developing the animated comedy “The Post Guard” at Fox, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is described as a workplace adventure comedy following the rag tag crew of humans, turtles, seals and mermaids at the secretive, and often overlooked mashup of the Coast Guard and Post Office, as they scour the high seas to find and deliver messages in bottles, while settling who among them is in charge of the ship’s menial tasks, like resetting the WiFi. Fox has ordered a presentation for the project. Lennon will write and executive produce, with Peter Principato also executive producing. Fox Entertainment will...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Maridueña on Being Cast as Blue Beetle for HBO Max: ‘Representation Is So Important’

“Cobra Kai” star Xolo Maridueña has been cast as Blue Beetle for HBO Max’s movie adaptation of the DC superhero of the same name. Both Maridueña and Angel Manuel Soto, who will be directing the film, confirmed the news at “The Suicide Squad” premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles. Manuel Soto told Variety‘s Marc Malkin, “I believe today is the day that Xolo comes in as a Blue Beetle.” Maridueña confirmed that he also just found out about his new role. “He just got the news today,” said Manuel Soto. “Less than 24 hours ago,” the “Cobra Kai” star replied. Maridueña...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville to Star in Hulu Comedy Pilot From Steve Levitan, John Enbom

Hulu has ordered a comedy pilot from Steve Levitan and John Enbom with Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville attached to star, Variety has learned. In the pilot, titled “Reboot,” Hulu decides to reboot an early 2000’s family sitcom. Its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Levitan is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner and also wrote the pilot story. Levitan and Enbom wrote the pilot teleplay. Enbom will serve as writer and executive producer on the series. Danielle Stokdyk will also executive produce. 20th Television, where Levitan is currently under...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen and Jillian Bell to Star in Ensemble Comedy ‘Reunion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen and Jillian Bell will star in the ensemble comedy film “Reunion.” The movie is the first greenlit project for Artists Road, the comedy film joint venture that was formed in October by Spyglass Media Group, Propagate Content, Artists First and Off-Road Productions. The pic puts a darkly humorous spin on the classic whodunnit. It centers on a murder that takes place during a snowstorm at a high school reunion party, which leaves guests trapped in an isolated mansion trying to piece together clues. Chris Nelson (“The Perfect Date”) is directing the movie from a screenplay by the...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Paramount’s ‘Razorblade Tears’ Taps ‘Charm City Kings’ Screenwriter Sherman Payne (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Players’ upcoming adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel “Razorblade Tears” has found its screenwriter in Sherman Payne. Payne, best known for the HBO Max original “Charm City Kings,” will adapt S.A. Cosby’s acclaimed novel for the studio division. The book is described as a Southern noir about two men who team up to seek vengeance for their murdered sons in the face of intolerance and prejudice in the rural South, finding redemption along the way. Payne’s credits include “Shameless” and MTV’s series adaptation of the iconic “Scream” franchise. Amazon Studios is in post-production on his original script “Black as...
CelebritiesDeadline

Millicent Simmonds To Star In & EP TV Adaptation Of Sara Nović’s ‘True Biz’ With Circle of Confusion Television Studios

EXCLUSIVE: A Quiet Place star Millicent Simmonds is leading a television adaptation of Sara Nović’s upcoming book True Biz – a coming-of-age story of a Deaf teenage girl. Deaf actress Simmonds, who broke through in Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck before appearing in John Krasinski’s horror film and its sequel, will star in and exec produce the adaptation, which is produced by Circle of Confusion Television Studios.

Comments / 0

Community Policy