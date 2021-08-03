Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Students can get free school supplies, food resources at this drive-thru giveaway Wednesday

By Tyler Hendrickson
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

With classes scheduled to start in person later this month , students in Long Beach are invited to pick up some necessary resources on Wednesday evening to help prepare them for the upcoming school year. Project Navigate—a group based out of TAY Academy near the corner of Seventh Street and Cherry Avenue—is holding a back-to-school drive-thru event on Aug. 4 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. where students of all ages can receive free school supplies, food and other resources.

TAY Academy and Project Navigate operate under the larger umbrella of Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHALA), a nonprofit that focuses on assisting community members with mental health needs, including veterans, members of the LGBTQ community and anyone experiencing homelessness.

“We are throwing this event to assist our community and those who we haven’t reached yet, to help them through going back to school and everything that entails,” said Annie Asch, a lead peer navigator with MHALA.

Project Navigate was started about 18 months ago and is one of three main programs operating out of TAY Academy. The organization is geared toward “Transition-Age Youth” in the 18-25 range, but Asch said that Wednesday’s drive-thru event would be open to any student in need of support.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Project Navigate (@mhalaprojectnavigate)

“It’s open to all ages because we want this to be for those in our community who don’t know about Project Navigate, or don’t know about TAY Academy, who need resources that they don’t have access to,” Asch explained. “Something as simple as a meal, or just some folders or a notebook, that means everything to somebody that is unable to have regular access to that. And there are a lot of folks in our community who need that.”

Long Beach is home to one of the two TAY Academy locations in the Los Angeles area. The programs offered at the academy include a wide array of services related to mental health, housing, education and employment.

“That’s what I live for, I love helping people,” said Dallas Kearney, a peer navigator who started with Project Navigate back in October. “I’m happy when I see an individual succeed, grow closer to their goals and accomplish them. It makes me wake up every morning and do this job. I really love it.”

TAY Academy is at 2025 East 7th Street in Long Beach. Those interested in attending Wednesday’s back-to-school drive-thru event are instructed to enter the alley off Cherry Avenue just north of Seventh Street to collect their supplies at the red building, and exit onto St. Louis Avenue. Masks are requested for all guests, and some PPE will be provided.

Additional information about the back-to-school event and others like it are available via Project Navigate’s Instagram page . More background on Mental Health America of Los Angeles and the various services it offers can be found at MHALA.org .

COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. Here are resources to get help and stay up-to-date

The post Students can get free school supplies, food resources at this drive-thru giveaway Wednesday appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 1

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Long Beach, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Los Angeles Area#Homelessness#School Supplies#Free School#Charity#Tay Academy#Mental Health America#Mhala#Instagram#Project Navigate#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought, forecasters say

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.

Comments / 1

Community Policy