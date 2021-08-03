Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Player ratings

Juggling another new lineup but welcoming the return of an international goalscorer and facing a lousy team at home, of course Seattle promptly lost. The Sounders dominated the first half, but San Jose scored right before halftime. In the second half, Seattle played lackluster and uninspired, failing to show any of the expected improvement after locker room adjustments. Result: a 1-0 defeat. Seattle has now lost three of its last four matches, with the one win a rather lucky road win featuring six teenagers. After a resolute and bountiful first few months of the season, Seattle has hit the summer doldrums and is uncharacteristically struggling at home. They must quickly figure out personnel and tactical issues before that great start is wasted.