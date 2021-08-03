Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The 8 Best Guided Journals for Healing

By Renée Onque
Posted by 
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jpx6W_0bGgVOxb00
A guided journal helps take the stress out of deciding what to write. Image Credit: LaylaBird/E+/GettyImages

Journaling is a beneficial way to check in with your health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and guided journals that include prompts can make the process even easier.

For some, writing about their thoughts and feelings can even be viewed as a form of healing from trauma (although journaling shouldn't replace seeking professional help).

In a December 2018 study in ​JMIR Mental Health,​ 70 adults with symptoms of anxiety used an online, guided journal to express their emotions for 12 weeks. Researchers found that the exercise "decreased mental distress and increased wellbeing" for participants.

Guided journals can be more useful for you than open-ended journals because they:

  • Provide structure
  • Ask prompting questions
  • Reduce stress and anxiety levels around deciding what to write
  • Give you a head start if you're short on time by presenting topics to write about

If you'd like to try journaling but don't know where to start, here are some of the best guided journals for healing.

If you enjoy sticking to a schedule, then this is the perfect journal for you. This 52-week guide inspires you to seek gratitude every day and includes a check-in to close out each week. By prompting you to write three things that you're grateful for every morning, it allows you to start each day on a positive note.

The material is both soft and durable, and it can purchased in both paperback and spiral-bound. Amazon reviews also note that the book remained in good condition even after the full year was over.

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $6.99 for paperback, $18.98 for spiral-bound

This visually appealing journal allows you to come up with the best path to positive mental health on your own terms. It reminds you to tap into what makes you happy with prompts like "Things I Like to Do," encouraging you to list your favorite hobbies.

The pages are made from sturdy, stock card material and can be removed from the book if you'd like to hang up or display certain responses. Reviewers love the quality of the material and especially enjoy how easy it is to write on.

Buy it:Etsy; ​Price:​ $12

When you're feeling down and in need of something lighthearted, this journal will surely put a smile on your face. But not only will it make you laugh, it will also ask you probing questions like "What's stopped you from taking advantage of chances in the past?" to encourage you to think about potential roadblocks and how to overcome them.

Some reviewers note that it may not be the best option for people with more serious mental health conditions, but that many others may find it useful. The journal is 128 pages and available in paperback and spiral-bound.

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $8.99 for paperback, $15 for spiral-bound

Today I Affirm was a highly anticipated release by Alexandra Elle, a popular author who often speaks about mental health and healing. With prompts that stimulate the mind — like "In what ways do I need to shift in order to step into my higher self?" — the journal encourages you to gauge your inner thoughts and emotions. Each page ends with the phrase, "Today, I affirm..." leaving space for you to write your own affirmations or personal encouragements.

Reviewers enjoy the amount of space provided after each question, as well as the soft texture of the book's front and back covers.

Buy it:Walmart.com; ​Price:​ $14.79

Practice You invites you on a 160-page journey of self-care. Sometimes the path takes you to the past, with prompts about writing letters to your younger self. Other times, it asks you to acknowledge the things you love about yourself right now.

To accentuate the beautiful watercolor paintings, this journal is only available in paperback. Reviewers rave about the paper's thickness and quality, comparing each page to a canvas.

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $16.95

This journal accompanies Michelle Obama's best-selling book ​Becoming​ and motivates you to reflect on your journey. Each prompt invites you to look into your past to decide who you want to become in the future. Prompts vary from "list three people who contribute to your circle of strength" to "write about a time when you spoke your truth to others."

This journal has an attached ribbon that serves as a bookmark and thick pages for you to write on. It is only available in hardcover, which makes it super durable and long-lasting for you to revisit in years to come.

Buy it:Walmart.com; ​Price: ​$9.89

Start Where You Are allows you to process your emotions through drawing, list-making, writing and more. This journal reminds you that there is no better place to start than exactly where you are right now. It not only asks you to think, it also encourages you to do things like go outside and sit in the sun.

It can be purchased in either paperback or spiral-bound and has 128 pages of content. Reviewers also recommend the journal for young teens between the ages of 15 and 17.

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price: ​$6.34 for paperback, $15.99 for spiral-bound

Q&A a Day prompts you to answer interesting questions over the course of five years. From simple questions like "What can you smell right now?" to deeper questions like "On a scale of 1-10, how happy are you?" this lengthy journal serves as a time capsule of your thoughts.

As one of the most popular guided journals, it has plenty of great reviews. It features a whopping 368 pages and can only be bought in hardcover.

Buy it:Walmart.com; ​Price: ​$10.40

Comments / 0

LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journaling#Journals#Jmir Mental Health#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Persimmon Fruit Calories and Nutritional Facts

If you've never had a persimmon, it's worth giving this sweet, juicy snack a try. The Fuyu persimmon has bright orange skin and is eaten like an apple. The fruit — which looks a bit like a tomato and can be eaten raw, dried or cooked — is packed with vitamins and minerals that can give your body a boost. Just as important, persimmons are delicious!
Mental Healthbelmarrahealth.com

When the Mind Manifests Mobility Trouble

A health setback like an injury or arthritic flare-up can influence how much you move. But these physical limitations can easily be compounded by something even more powerful: your mind. Such physical ailments can force people to move less than they can, while it might not be pain or physical...
forsythwoman.com

Dreaming & Healing

Sleep – a glorious, but often elusive, time of relaxation for the body and mind – is something we all long for and spend time trying to improve by setting healthy bedtime routines and, in a perfect world (but definitely not mine!), limiting caffeine and screen time in the evenings.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

A Guide to Cultivating Self Love

Listen to your body and give it exactly what it needs, including rest and nourishment. Allow yourself to really experience your emotions, even difficult ones. Express yourself creatively, and spend time on the activities you care about. Be patient and forgiving to yourself, and set boundaries where you need them.
Mental Healthforsythwoman.com

Hone Your Mindfulness Skills

As a kid, I developed the habit of chowing down my Wheaties while – ad nauseum – reading the back of the cereal box. In retrospect I understand that this habit was a way to tune out my environment…and along with it, my internal experience. Mindfulness is the exact opposite...
YogaThrive Global

Jenny Sanchez of Santuario Retreats: “Let nature be your guide”

Let nature be your guide. Whether you are high in the Himalayas, deep in the forest, sitting in a city park or just staring in awe at your hose plant’s luscious leaves (if you don’t have a house plant get one immediately), spending time admiring nature and the extraordinary miracle that you get to be part of is practicing gratitude at its finest levels. This is also in my opinion the easiest way to cultivate feelings of gratitude. Even at your grumpiest of all grumpy moments, it’s still pretty hard to deny the beauty and wonder of nature.
Mental HealthThrive Global

THE ART AND SCIENCE OF RESILIENCE AND SELF CARE

Stress may be inevitable but cumulative stress is absolutely avoidable. Emotional resilience is your ability to adapt to stressful situations. An emotionally resilient person can deal with major and minor stress. If that is a skill you would like to have or a character trait you would like to be known for, read on.
Mental HealthADDitude

“How I Improved My Memory with One Daily Habit”

I began reading aloud to myself at bedtime some years ago in hopes of quieting the mental noise my ADHD brain made at night, which kept me awake. It worked! Reading aloud did help still my thoughts and improve my sleep, at least slightly. As the weeks passed, I also noticed that my overall reading speed improved, as did my focus on the material. Dyslexia keeps my ADHD company, so this was a welcome albeit surprising breakthrough and it made me curious: Could I edge these cognitive lifts higher?
Mental Healthpickthebrain.com

Simple Techniques for Overcoming Interview Nerves

While your CV, experience, abilities, and education are all crucial in getting a job, the interview is often the company’s first true impression of you. In a job interview, it’s critical to present oneself effectively, but interview jitters may make this difficult. In this post, we’ll show you how to overcome interview anxiety.
Mental HealthThrive Global

The founder of NT Media share some useful tips to reduce stress and depression

Stress occurs when demand exceeds an individual’s ability to cope and disturbs his psychological balance. Stress in the workplace arises when an employee finds it too difficult to handle the situation and therefore poses a threat to his well-being. Stress is like an excessive amount of debt, no longer sufficient money, troubles with employees, and troubles with equipment and operations. Your mind will continuously be going. All your troubles and mind can be whirling around, making you worn-out and anxious. The stress of continuously locating methods to develop your backside line in enterprise builds up. Explaining his personal experience of overcoming stress and depression, NT Media founder Naseeb Ullah said: “Stress comes up while you sense just like the needs of a state of affairs or occasion are an excessive amount of to control. Stress also can arise in reaction to a particular occasion or state of affairs. Both effective and bad lifestyles activities may be stressful, mainly those that contain essential modifications for your normal routines.”
Mental Healthgoodhousekeeping.com

Why You Hate Talking on the Phone, According to Anxiety Experts

After a long day of kid texts, work Slacks, personal and professional e-mails, assorted DMs on social media and the usual face-to-face interactions, I finally get home, grab a snack and plop down on the couch for a quiet minute of relaxation. The dog puts his fuzzy head on my lap, and I settle in to read an article on my phone that I’ve been looking forward to all day. Ahh.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Study Shows Sadly 70% of Conversations End Too Late

Less than 2% of conversations end at a point when both people want them to. GASP. Only about 10% of the time did both people wish the conversation had lasted longer. OY. The difference between what people wanted and what they got was, “on average, about half the length of the conversation itself” (Psychology Today,July/August 2021, p.5).
Mental HealthNiner Times

Shadow Self

Recently, I took a step back to consider my mental health and what I can do to improve it. I was always too caught up with work, school, and personal life to think about myself and my mental health. I wanted to do the ultimate self-care that cares for your mental self and anything that comes with that. For myself, it was to heal past wounds from childhood, toxic relationships and life-based trauma. I saw a video on TikTok about shadow work and its benefits, so I decided to give it a try. Shadow work consists of exploring the unknown side of your subconscious mind and empathizing with yourself to grow emotionally and begin to heal.
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

The up Side of Feeling Down: Study Links Neuroticism and Anxiety to Creativity

Summary: Worrying and overthinking about possible adverse events that are not immediately present to us, or allowing our minds to wander, can lead to higher levels of creativity. Source: The Conversation. Psychologists have advanced a new theory linking neurotic unhappiness and creativity, arguing that natural worriers may also have highly...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Ultimate Guide to Best Books for Teens by Age

If you’re looking for the best books for teens, you’re in luck. We’re in the midst of a strong age for YA, building upon the legacies of early YA books, but now, more than any time before, the best books for teens are showcasing diverse and inclusive voices and experiences. Chances are you can pick up an outstanding book simply by perusing your local library or bookstore. While that’s certainly a boon, it’s also what makes it challenging to narrow down where to begin — or where to continue — your journey into YA books. There’s just so much to choose from.

Comments / 0

Community Policy