Prep-Segue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's never a good sign when a public figure who issues an apology — has to issue another soon afterward. And so it goes for DaBaby. The rap star dipped back into the apology well in an effort to quell a firestorm over his crude, anti-gay remarks at a Miami-area music festival. The first apology didn't stop him from being dropped as closing act for Lollapalooza in Chicago — and he was disinvited from the Governor's Ball in New York City and another event in Las Vegas. DaBaby's new apology may not cut much ice with the LGBTQ+ community and its backers. While he noted his remarks were “hurtful and triggering,” DaBaby also griped that social media is quick to “demolish” people like him before they can, as he put it, "grow, educate and learn from...mistakes.”