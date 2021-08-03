Saint Alphonsus announces 2021 Festival of Trees has been canceled

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the community, the Saint Alphonsus Foundation announced Tuesday that it has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Festival of Trees. It is scheduled to return in 2022.



"As a healthcare system and as caregivers, we have a responsibility to navigate the pandemic with caution and provide a safe environment for those within our hospital, as well as limiting large community gatherings that we would normally have," said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System.

The festival is held annually at the Boise Centre. This was to be its 38th year. It was scheduled for Nov. 23-29. Money raised during this year's event was set to benefit the new Neuro/Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The Foundation is forming a new fundraising plan for the project.

The Foundation had hoped safety protocols combined with the vaccine rollout would lessen the pandemic's impact, but the spread of the virus persists.



"Our hearts were hoping for the best, but our heads told us we have to do the right thing. The health and safety of our community is our top priority and it would be irresponsible to move forward given the data and information we have," said Gary Raney, Chair of the Saint Alphonsus Foundation. "As a community, we all want to return to normal and enjoy events like the Festival of Trees again. Unfortunately, it's clear there is too great of a chance that we would be putting our community at risk by holding a live event. As difficult as it was, we know we are doing the right thing."



The event chairs for 2020 and 2021, Rebecca and Tim Watkins, are steadfast in their support of deferring the festival another year.



"We know many families look forward to Festival of Trees as part of their cherished holiday traditions. We understand the cancellation is disappointing, but we know it is the best decision for the safety and well-being of our community," they said.



"On behalf of the Saint Alphonsus Foundation Board, we invite you to continue to support the chosen project, the new Neuro/Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. This project will help meet the needs of our growing community and provide critical neuroscience, cardiac and trauma services not available anywhere else. Although we will not be together in person this year, we will be in spirit. Thank you for your long-standing support and our commitment as a community to work together to end the pandemic."

