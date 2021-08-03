Cancel
Music

Lunar Vacation – “Mold”

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta indie-pop band Lunar Vacation signed to Keeled Scales and released the song “Shrug” earlier this summer. Today, the quartet is officially announcing their debut album Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, which was produced by Daniel Gleason of Grouplove, and sharing another new track from it. According to singer Grace Repasky, “Mold” is about “navigating the oddities and strange tides of West Coast culture, specifically LA, and influencer lifestyle for the first time.”

www.stereogum.com

Musicobscuresound.com

The Head – “French Girls”

A jangly rocker with a yearning charm, “French Girls” is a recent track from The Head, an Atlanta-based trio. Mike Shaw’s vocals range enjoyably from the verses’ assured suaveness to a delightfully wandering croon, evident especially in the final minute. Certainly, there’s a nostalgic likeness to The Smiths and The Stone Roses, conjuring familiarity while still offering a fresh sound via the central hook and vocal range. Subtle additions, like the reflective piano touches, charm as well. “French Girls” is a thorough success from The Head.
MusicStereogum

Alien Boy – “Dear Nora”

Alien Boy are a couple weeks away from releasing their new album, Don’t Know What I Am. We’ve heard two tracks already, “Nothing’s Enough” and “The Way I Feel,” and today the Portland band is back with “Dear Nora,” a new single named after the great Katy Davidson-led project, which also got its start in Portland. It’s a pounding rush of adrenaline and youthful love. Here’s Sonia Weber on the song:
CelebritiesVulture

Halsey, ‘Powered by Love,’ Announces the Arrival of Her Baby

Bad at love no longer, Halsey shared the news that she’d given birth on Instagram this Monday. The black-and-white images show Halsey and her son, Ender Ridley Aydin, born on July 14, along with dad, Turkish filmmaker Alev Aydin. “Gratitude,” Halsey wrote under black-and-white photos. “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.” Of course, Halsey’s child has nothing less than a killer name. Ender Ridley is ready to be the main character in pretty much any future, whether he’s in space like his Orson Scott Card namesake or living in a climate-destroyed Blade Runner. The name Ender is Turkish, a nod to his father’s background. Halsey’s bundle of joy arrives as she releases her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The new rock era sees Halsey exploring what it’s like to have all these other pop girls as her sons. Well, that’s the subtext. “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” she explained on Instagram, upon revealing the album cover. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.” The 26-year-old has been forthcoming about her endometriosis, which resulted in several miscarriages. The album, out August 27, is a “means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength.”
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Jodi Phillis, ‘Silver Stars’

After decades spent as one of the most iconic voices in Australian music, Jodi Phillis has returned with the latest single from her forthcoming album, with “Silver Stars” set for release this week. Having risen to fame as the vocalist and guitarist of beloved Sydney outfit Clouds, Phillis launched her...
Musiclongisland.com

PUMP – A Tribute to Aerosmith

"Pump is the premiere tri-state, metropolitan Aerosmith tribute band composed of long time music lovers and afficionados. Covering everything the “Bad Boys from Boston” have put since their 1973 self titled album “Aeorosmith” up to today’s hits. Lead by Chandler Mogel on lead vocals and Frank Tassielli on bass, Pump will get you pumped!"
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Linda Lindas Raise Their Voices in the Incredibly Fun "Oh!" Music Video

The Linda Lindas are slowly but surely taking over the punk rock scene. On Wednesday, the group dropped a music video for "Oh!," their first single since signing with Epitaph Records in May. As they sing about trying to find the best words as they speak up for themselves, the fun-filled video features group members Bela Salazar, 16, Eloise Wong, 13, Lucia de la Garza, 14, and Mila de la Garza, 10 as they take school pictures in color-coordinated outfits before rocking out on a stage. Seriously, could they be any cooler?
MusicNME

Poppy teases new song ‘Flux’, coming later this week

Poppy is set to release a new track called ‘Flux’ later this week. The Massachusetts singer-songwriter, who released the surprise EP ‘Eat’ last month, teased the arrival of a new project on social media earlier this week. Taking to her official channels again today (July 28), Poppy posted a brightly...
MusicPaste Magazine

Lunar Vacation Announce Debut Album, Share "Mold" Video

Lunar Vacation’s full-length debut is on its way: The rising Atlanta-based four-piece announced that Keeled Scales (Secretly Distribution) will release Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp on Oct. 29, with new single “Mold” out now alongside a music video directed by Rach Rios Rehm. Songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Grace...
Musicthis song is sick

Redrum Releases Emotional Downtempo EP ‘Pisces Moon’ via SSKWAN

Inspired by Stephen King’s ‘The Shining,’ Portland-based producer, Redrum, curates bewitching music to help her listeners find their inner magic. Having recently lost her father she chose to express her feelings through music and has teamed up with Liquid Stranger’s downtempo label, SSKWAN, for her debut EP, Pisces Moon. Composed...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Jeff Rosenstock shares demos for Bomb the Music Industry!’s ‘Vacation’

Bomb the Music Industry!'s Vacation just turned 10, and to celebrate, Jeff Rosenstock has shared the demos for the album, which you can download for free here. Jeff also wrote a lot about the demos and time and darkness surrounding the album: "At some point I dramatically (jk) revealed to my bandmates that the demos of "Can't Complain" and "Hurricane Waves" were part of a new record I was almost done writing but I wasn't sure what to do with. A few songs were over five minutes long, the opening track is a repetitive piano loop for like a loooong time ending with a blastbeat, falsetto and synth banjo arpeggios...there was no ska, no hardcore. I didn't think they would like it, or that anyone would like it. And obviously they were like, "Jeff, dude, COME ON cut that shit out" and I was relieved when they liked the songs which were still a work in progress." You can read Jeff's full notes on the demos below.
MusicStereogum

Hand Habits – “Aquamarine”

In the two and a half years since Meg Duffy released the last Hand Habits album placeholder, they’ve stayed busy with a lot of projects. In the first half of this year, Duffy returned with the dirt EP and some singles, and just last month Duffy and Joel Ford released an album as Yes/And. At various points, Duffy teased collaborations with Sasami Ashworth and King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, who they were living with in LA — one song on dirt was made with them and hinted at a larger project to come. Today, Duffy’s back with news detailing that project. It’s a new Hand Habits album called Fun House, and it’s out in October.
MusicStereogum

The Blow – “I’m Not In Love” (10cc Cover)

It’s been four years since the Blow released an album, 2017’s Brand New Abyss, which we named our Album Of The Week back when it came out. Today, the duo — made up of Khaela Maricich and Melissa Dyne — has put out a new cover of 10cc’s “I’m Not In Love.”
MusicSFGate

CNCO Accidentally Go on a Psychedelic Trip in 'Toa La Noche' Video

Last month, Richard Camacho, Christopher Vélez, Erick Brian Colón, and Zabdiel De Jesús — the four remaining members of CNCO — shared “Toa La Noche,” their first single since Joel Pimentel left the group in May. They’re back with a video for the track, which follows them after they accidentally drink a mystery potion that leads to a psychedelic party under the moon.
MusicNME

Dexter: rebellious bedroom pop that champions self-expression

It’s common knowledge by now that lockdown proved to be a grim time for many musicians around the world. But for some artists at the very start of their journey, it offered invaluable space to bloom. 18-year-old Charmaine – better known as Dexter – has only known life as an artist in this weird new world, dropping hazy, heartfelt bedroom pop tracks as soon as she’s penned them and watching the momentum snowball from behind a screen.
MusicJamBase

Hand Habits Announce New Album ‘Fun House’ & Share Single

A new Hand Habits studio album, Fun House, arrives via Saddle Creek on October 22. The project masterminded by Meg Duffy previewed the 11-track LP by releasing lead single “Aquamarine” and an accompanying video. Duffy recorded Fun House with producer Sasami Ashworth and engineer Kyle Thomas. The follow-up to their...
MusicStereogum

Noga Erez – “Sunday”

The Israeli alt-pop artist Noga Erez released her album KIDS a few months ago, and she’s getting ready to tour North America this fall and Europe early next year. Today, Erez has shared a new song called “Sunday.” It comes from the KIDS sessions, but it’s not on the album.
MusicPunknews.org

Dream Nails release “Take Up Space” video

Dream Nails have released a video for their new song "Take Up Space". The video was shot by Jasmine Doyle-Pitt, Marieke Macklon and Amin Musa. This is their first song with their new vocalist Leah Kirby and is available digitally via Dine Alone Records and Alcopop! Records. The band will be touring the UK in the fall. Dream Nails released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the video below.
MusicStereogum

Black Midi – “Cruising”

The Japanese edition of Black Midi’s Cavalcade included a bonus track called “Cruising.” Unlike many international bonus tracks, up until now the song has not surfaced on YouTube or any easily accessible platform here in North America. That changes today with the official release of “Cruising.” A slow jam that maintains all the weirdness and exploratory glee of your favorite Black Midi songs, it only gets better as it goes. Listen below.
MusicStereogum

Tierra Whack – “Walk The Beat”

It’s been more than three years since Tierra Whack released her relentlessly inventive 15-song, 15-minute debut album Whack World. Since then, Whack has cranked out a bunch of standalone songs, but she hasn’t come out with anything larger. Maybe that’s not the plan! Individual-serving Tierra Whack tracks works just fine. Thus far this year, she’s released the songs “Link” and “76,” and she also recently turned up on Willow Smith’s album Lately I Feel Everything. Today, she’s got a new single.

