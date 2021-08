Kewanee multi-sport talent Keagan Anderson answered questions about his future plans on Monday. The Boilermakers track star made it official on Monday that he will continue his track team success at Saint Ambrose University. According to a release from the Kewanee High School Athletic Director, Tim Atwell, Anderson will head to SAU with the intention of continuing his education and his dedication to the sport of Pole Vault. Keagan played Football, Basketball and was a member of the Kewanee Track Team during his time at Kewanee High School. Keagan’s proud parents, Jason and Laura Anderson attended the signing ceremony on Monday Kewanee High School.